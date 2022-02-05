Kim Kardashian and Kanye West argue on Instagram; Ye does not want her daughter to use TikTok – El Financiero

Arguments after divorce kim kardashian Y Kanye (Ye) West It seems that they are far from finished. Today, the rapper and the businesswoman launched a series of public messages.

In recent weeks, the reason for their disagreements has revolved around their daughter Northeight years old, because he has a TikTok account shared with his motherbut West disagrees with it.

This morning, Ye He uploaded to his Instagram profile a screenshot where North appears on his Instagram account. “Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being on TikTok against my will,” the description reads.

On the other hand, Kim went to his Instagram story, where he assures that all the statements he has made against him are more harmful than the fact that the eight-year-old girl uses the social platform.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more painful than any TikTok North could create”, wrote the model.

“Divorce is hard enough for our children, and the Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such negative ways and public is only causing more pain for everyone, “he added.

Similarly, Kim shares that she has tried to do everything possible to have a cordial relationship with her ex-partner, but this has not been due to the position of the producer. And he assures that if she allows North to use TikTok, it is because he likes to see her happy.

“As the main provider and caretaker of our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wishes with adult supervision, because it brings her so much happiness,” the statement read. release.

“It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible at every turn. I wish to handle all matters related to our children privatelyand I hope that he can finally respond to the third lawyer he has had in this last year to resolve any matter amicably, “Kardashian concludes.

Kanye West responded to the statement

Apparently the message sent by his ex-wife, with whom he has four children, did not seem to the rapper, because made another post with a screenshot of Kim’s uploaded storywhere he begins to make accusations and questions.

“America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security inside the house to play with my son and then you accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after the Chicago party because you accused me of being high… Tracy Romulus (Kardashian friend) stop manipulating Kim into being like this…,” she wrote.

Immediately afterwards, he shared another capture, now from the TikTok download policybecause he still does not agree with North using it, as he has stated on previous occasions after the accident where the little girl broadcast live and showed some aspects of her life.