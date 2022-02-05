Kim Kardashian and her four children support Kanye West at the second event of ‘DONDA’

Family is first! On August 5th, Kim Kardashian and the four children she shares with Kanye West – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – attended Mercedes-Benz Stadium to support the rapper at the second listening event for ‘DONDA’, his next record material.

Although Kim and Kanye are in the process of divorcing, both have shown that their priority is their family, so the socialite and her children have attended the last two Yeezy shows in Atlanta.

On this occasion, both Kim and her children combined their clothing with Kanye’s, wearing Balenciaga from head to toe. In the first event, which took place on July 22, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians He also combined his attire with that of the artist, since both were dressed entirely in red.

Kim Kardashian and Kids at DONDA EventKim Kardashian and her four kids attended Mercedes-Benz Stadium to support Kanye West at the second ‘DONDA’ performance. Here the details.

Mega (The Grosby Group)



Kanye West delays the release of ‘DONDA’

The rapper continues to delay the release of his album, which was scheduled for release on July 23. Nevertheless, The singer moved the date to this Friday, August 6, but the material is not yet available on any streaming platform.

Kanye West is found living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Since holding its first listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, Kanye has been staying at the home of Atlanta United. As reported anonymously by one of Kanye’s team members, the rapper will be living in the stadium until he finishes putting the finishing touches on ‘DONDA’.

The interpreter of ‘stronger’ He shared some images on his Instagram account of how he lives in the Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Also, prior to last Thursday’s listening event, Kanye broadcast live from his room at the stadium, where viewers could see him interacting with friends, lifting weights, and also sleeping.