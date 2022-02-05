Khloé Kardashian erases herself from the world of love for a season

love life of Khloe Kardashian has been marked by various controversies related to infidelity, in this case, the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson.

A few days ago, Tristan Thompson, who was Khloé Kardashian’s partner, confessed that he had been unfaithful to the socialite and that he was expecting a child with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who had sued him in December, since he did not want to assume paternity of his baby.

This episode was a very hard blow for the Kardashian, since she had already tolerated several deceptions by Tristan. At the moment she is sheltered in the arms of her entire family and is determined to get away from the world of dating and focus on her daughter, since she does not want them to play with her feelings again.

The news of infidelity by Tristan Thompson had already been around on social networks for some time. However, the news was confirmed by the NBA player himself by posting a message on his social networks, turning Khloé’s disappointment into a completely media act.





“Paternity test results reveal that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that my paternity has been proven, I hope we can amicably raise our son,” Thompson said, taking the time to publicly apologize to his ex-partner Khloé Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. Without a doubt, my actions are not in line with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you, despite what you may think. Again, I’m terribly sorry,” the NBA player concluded.

The socialite is really affected by this situation and is determined not to make the same mistake, since this would be the third time that it is publicly confirmed that Thompson was unfaithful to Khloé. In 2018, when Khloé was pregnant with her daughter True, news broke of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity with model Lani Blair. The businesswoman forgave him and they decided to continue the relationship, forming a stable family for their baby. However, a few months later, a video was leaked showing the basketball player cheating on Khloé with other women, including Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.





The couple separated after the scandal, but they reconciled at the beginning of the pandemic confinement, and even discussed the possibility of having another child. The reality show star was devastated by the news, but she stands by her decision not to forgive the father of her daughter. The celebrity has received infinite expressions of support from her familyher friends, her fans and even her ex-husband, former basketball player Lamar Odom.