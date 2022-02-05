Keep on succeeding! Olivia Rodrigo is named Woman of the Year by Billboard

In the last year, Olivia Rodrigo has managed to consolidate her career as a singer after becoming known after participating in a Disney program and To continue reaping success, the famous was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.











Olivia Rodrigo only required one album to earn that title, placing herself in the same company as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. And if that was not enough, to be honored as 2022 Woman of the Year at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards on March 2. Previous honorees also include Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Karol G.

Rodrigo was the biggest breakout star of 2021 with his debut album, which broke records on the popularity charts and received awards and nominations.

Rodrigo’s exploration of anguish, jealousy and insecurity in SOUR broke records on streaming services and took his 11 songs to the top 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, the first female artist to achieve the feat.

“Olivia’s journey to stardom is the stuff of a pop music legend,” Hannah Karp, Billboard’s managing editor, said in a statement. “Her talent as both a storyteller and a songwriter for herself has made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to emerge on the scene in years.”

Other Billboard Women in Music Award winners include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Bonnie Raitt, Saweetie, and Summer Walker.

The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park in Los Angeles and will feature Ciara as host. Fans will be able to buy tickets for the first time this year in billboardwomeninmusic.com.

