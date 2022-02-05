Keanu Reeves, donates his money to those most in need, does not live in mansions or wear expensive clothes

Keanu Reeves is an example for society because despite his fame, he has not lost interest in helping society.

Last update: 04 February, 2022

In the world there are still people who, despite their fame, continue to have great social empathy. Because of that, They worry every day about promoting a fairer world full of good possibilities.

This is the case of Keanu Reeves, the great celebrity who was part of the successful film “The Matrix”. Well, since he began his career at the age of 17, he has never been interested in acquiring eccentricities.

What’s more, From the first moment, he had the intention of using a large part of his salary to help those who he saw needed it.n. In view of this, below we share all the details of his humble ideology.

Keanu Reeves, an exemplary man

The renowned Canadian celebrity knew how to conquer the Hollywood screens from the beginning of her acting career. But nevertheless, Despite his recognition, he never wanted to have bodyguards or luxurious mansions.

He throughout his life has preferred to continue having a life similar to that of the rest of society. Therefore, he lives in apartments that are located in normal neighbourhoods, he buys cheap clothes and he frequently uses the public service.

On the other hand, year after year it has been very desirable to be in charge of the advertising of the most important brands. Nevertheless, he has only been encouraged to sign a contract with entities that demonstrate a social conscience.

Likewise, he has always been concerned with valuing the talent of new actors. So much so that he doesn’t mind lowering his salary so that the industry can give these new talents a chance.

The social works

Keanu day by day has shown that his greatest interest is to help ordinary people. Because of that, He donated 70% of the profits from “The Matrix” to several hospitals and gave away 12 motorcycles so that it would be easier for doctors to get to work.

In addition, the Reloaded version of The Matrix broke box offices. For that reason, the industry donated 100 million dollars to the magnificent actor.

This is how he decided to use 75% of those profits to donate to the 75 workers who were in charge of behind the scenes and clothing.. Well, he stated that they were equally influential people in the success of the production.

Apart from that, spends it among ordinary people and it is very common to see him making economic donations to people who live on the streets. It also provides them with food supplies.

The greatest fortune are the feelings that are in the heart

Keanu’s life story proves that a person wins the admiration of all when he is respectful and tolerant. In addition, that everyone opens their hearts to him at the moment he seeks to do good to others.

Therefore, good values ​​are the best fortune of a person. Well, They allow you to live calmly, happily and having a great social relationship.

