Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his Matrix salary to fight cancer

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and lately he has been on everyone’s lips thanks to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrectionsthe fourth installment of the popular saga directed by lana wachowski and starring him alongside Carrie-Anne Moss. But nevertheless, these days Reeves has made headlines for another reason.

According to what was reported by media such as La Nación, born in Beirut donated 70% of the salary obtained in the first film of Matrix to an organization that specializes in studying leukemia treatment. The reasons behind this action were directly related to her younger sister, Kim, who in 1991 was diagnosed with this type of cancer.

Keanu Reeves. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Likewise, this is not the first time that the actor is concerned about the fight against cancer, since in 2000 he founded an organization for people who deal with this cruel disease: “I help children and cancer research. I don’t like that my name is attached to this foundation, I just let it do what it does”, he declared a while ago.

As reported by LadBible, In the first film, Reeves earned about 10 million dollars, plus an extra 35 million as a result of the success achieved by the film.. In addition, and regarding how he accompanied her sister during her fight against the disease, it was learned that the actor delayed the filming of the sequels of Matrix to be with her and invested a lot of money to help with the treatment (via Infobae).