Katy Perry without a bra and a transparent shirt: few noticed her smile

Katy Perry She has always been one of the most beautiful women in the world of music. As beautiful as sexy. And just like many other celebrities, she also enjoys baring her sensuality, but in her way, under her rules and with her standards.

But just like Selena Gómez, Kim Kardashian and Aracely Arámbula herself, Katy has been seen wearing transparent or translucent shirts, without wearing a bra. Thus, as Eiza González has also done, this is how Katy Perry has gone out on the street and the paparazzi have captured it. That and her smile, and her beauty. That sometimes, due to the lack of underwear, goes unnoticed.

Instagram has also witnessed this liberal, sensual and exotic vein of Katy Perry. Just days ago she posed against the wall, hands raised and braless. Also, she was shirtless.

But the sensuality of Katy Perry is not only in the curves of her body that she leaves naked. It is also in his feline gaze, in the silent smile and in the clean laugh that he releases from time to time being with family among friends.

