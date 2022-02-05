Katy Perry surprises with this use of antigen tests

Katy Perry has once again surprised her fanson this occasion, the Californian artist has shown once again that in addition to being a global music star, she is also a fashion icon who dazzles wherever she goes.

Proof of this is that last Saturday he surprised his more than 150 million followers on Instagram showing a second use for antigen testss, which have already become a common object in the lives of millions of people around the world.

The Californian artist was participating in the successful American television program ‘Saturday Night Live’, and for this she decided to give antigen tests a curious use, creating with them a very original accessory that did not go unnoticed.

NOT THE COVID ANTIGEN TEST EARRINGS LOLOLOL @Katy Perry girl I cannot pic.twitter.com/VkJV51VN6V — Sade (@lilsarahwall) January 30, 2022

The artist wore earrings made with reused antigen tests on the American program. However, they were not a test to use, but he had adorned them with golden and shiny details, taking them completely to his field.

At one point before the interview, Katy Perry recorded herself in a video in which she pushed back her black hair and showed off the original earrings that she wore that night. A video that she later posted on her Instagram stories, so that his followers could take a look at his original earringswhile he said looking at the camera: “We’re on SNL tonight.”

On the other hand, The visit of the Californian artist to the program was due to the fact that she acted as a guest in last weekend’s installmentwhich was presented by Willem Dafoe, and like every program, was an overwhelming success.