Karol G and Anuel join the celebrities who erased their ex’s tattoos

Recently the couple confirmed by urban singers Karol G and Anuel AA separated and each one tries to make his life as if nothing, so they made the decision to erase some of their tattoos, those that remind them of the moments they lived as a couple.

Through your social networks Anuel He shared some images where he showed that he was going to remove the tattoo that was made for Karol G, which consists of a portrait of the two together and he did it on his back.

While Carol G He was not far behind and uploaded a series of videos where he showed one of the steps prior to having all his tattoos removed and although many Internet users claim that it is only makeup, the singer has not declared anything about it, although he has been seen in other photographs with all his tattoos.

However, one of the celebrities who decided to completely turn the page and erase all memories of their ex-partners is Angelina Joliewho has several tattoos on his body, some that have covered others, as is the case on his left arm on which he had the name of his ex, also actor Billy Bob Thornto, tattooed, and instead he put the coordinates of where their children were born.

Mark Anthony, who had a long relationship with fellow singer Jennifer Lopez, covered up one of her tattoos dedicated to her ex, as she had her name written on her right wrist, which she removed in 2002 when they ended their romance, although to date They are great friends and have even done collaborations together.

Although the actress Eva Longoria She was not far behind in the fashion of removing tattoos that remind her of her old partners, since the famous one had three things tattooed in honor of basketball player Tony Parker, among them some symbols on the back of her neck, which she removed two years after They divorced in 2010.

Another of the celebrities who removed their memories and the ink from their skin is the comedian Peter Davidson, who got a tattoo similar to the one Ariana Grande used for her album ‘Dangerous Woman’, which was behind her ear and replaced by an image of a heart.

But nevertheless, Kylie Jenner and Kaley Cuoco They were not far behind, because while the member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty got the letter ‘t’ tattooed by her partner, rapper Tyga, and when they finished, she turned the tattoo into ‘La’; The actress of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, was covered with a butterfly, the date of her future wedding with Ryan Sweeting.

One of the tattoos Johnny Depp has been removed is the one that was made in tribute to his ex and colleague Winona Ryder, which he carried on his shoulder with the phrase ‘Winona Forever’ (Winona forever) and when they separated the phrase was changed to ‘Wino Forever’ (Drunk forever).