Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian for statement about his daughter North

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at a Balenciaga show in 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Kanye West has accused ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly didn’t give him the address of the four-year-old’s birthday party.

His accusation was a response to statements made by the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she criticized the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.

Earlier on Friday, February 4, the rapper shared a screenshot of his daughter North taken from the TikTok account that he shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote, ” SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO WITH MY DAUGHTER IF SHE IS ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL”

“As a parent and primary provider and caregiver for our children, I do my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wishes with adult supervision, because it brings her happiness,” the statement replied. by Kardashian.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was quick to respond with his own comment posted on his Instagram account.

“What do you mean by main provider?” wrote. “All of America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security inside the house to play with my daughter and then you accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after the Chicago party because you accused me of being high.”

He added: “Tracy Romulus, stop manipulating Kim to be like this…” in reference to the director of marketing by Kardashian.

In her statement, Kardashian, who also has children Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with West, also acknowledged that divorce is “difficult enough for our children” and that her “obsession with trying to control and manipulating our situation in such a negative and public way only causes more pain for everyone.”

Writing that she wants “nothing more than a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” with West, Kardashian commented that she was saddened that “Kanye continues to make that impossible every step of the way.”

She filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021, nearly seven years after they married in a ceremony in Italy.

She filed a request to have her divorce expedited in papers filed in December, at the same time she applied to be declared legally single.

Kardashian is currently dating comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson, while Ye is in a relationship with the actress. Uncut GemsJulia Fox.

His public clash with Ye comes just as the latest Netflix trailer for the upcoming documentary was released. Jen-Yuhs.

Offering an in-depth look at the life and creative practice of the prolific artist and music producer, the three-act project will launch in streaming in three parts, starting on Wednesday, February 16.

