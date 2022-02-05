Kanye West and his obsessive control over the appearance and wardrobe of his partners

“Kanye inspires me to be more me, to express myself individually.” More than inspiring, that was clearly an imposition. Almost a decade ago, Kim Kardashian said that phrase with a small mouth before the cameras of her reality show keeping up with the kardashians, back then in a successful seventh season, to justify the obvious style metamorphosis she was going through after starting dating Kanye West. It wasn’t because of Calabasas.

Accompanied by a stylist, viewers watched as West broke into Kardashian’s mansion—they were neither living together nor married yet—to command a ruthless looting of her closet. “Baby, you have to clean everything,” he told her without a trace of the joy and the bond that the Konmari method asks for. His was a military operation. After getting rid of a good part of the dressing room, West inserted two donkeys full of new clothes chosen by him, of course, and then dressed his girl as he pleased. Dictating, also, the type of neckline that he had to wear in order, as he himself said in the video, to be able to continue on the list of the best dressed: «I grew up browsing adult magazines in which the chest was drooping, natural ».

The sequence lasted just over three minutes. Enough to understand that more than rediscovering the “individuality” of his girlfriend, that video would go down in history as practical proof 1 of how Kanye West has spent a decade erasing his women. To make their relationship tolerable, their aesthetic imaginary and the aspirational halo that they want to transmit to the world, West banishes all the aesthetic personality of their partners’ previous lives. He is the epitome of the Pygmalion groom of our era.

Converted into monetizable canvases, advertising ectoplasms of fashion and luxury in which the artist tells the world what brands he works with and what the rest of us should wear, the artist cares little how they do their hair or make-up or what colors animate the wardrobe and the spirit of these women before running into him.

West tried to transform the model Amber Rose, with whom he had a relationship with a peak of media attention between 2009 and 2010. He was half successful. She rebelled and even said “I’m not her Barbie” to the magazine she in 2009, about how he tried to command his style, adding another statement to remember about his discordance of tastes: «I like electric pink and bright yellow, but not him. His favorite color is off-white. What kind of person has bone as their favorite color? He wouldn’t make it with Rose (after the breakup, he claimed that West made him bullying for six years), but she did it with Kim Kardashian throughout their time together and now she is doing it with Julia Fox. Since her relationship with the artist was announced at the end of 2021, the actress who stood out in Uncut Gems It has been transformed into a particular feminine version of the West style.

Fox is going the same way as Kardashian, who for a decade has been the poster child for Kanye style. As the affected woman herself explained in her reality show, he’d pass her memos telling her why she couldn’t wear standard-size sunglasses in 2018 (“she’s sent me millions of 90s photos wearing tiny sunglasses”). The mother of her four children gave herself aesthetically to the imaginary of her husband. He wore every single Yeezy sneaker he designed, as well as designers West had good relationships with. She banished prints and vibrant colors from her wardrobe and, although without that chromatic influence her Skims brand would never have succeeded as it has, all those off-white tones that Amber Rose talked about were installed even in the house they shared.

In the spirit of commodified minimalism that West has permeated this decade, the mansion they shared in Hidden Hills, California, a project of West with designer Axel Vervoordt inspired by “purity,” became a viral enigma satirized by the magazines for being half empty and hardly having a trace of life. “It takes a lot of money to seem that simple,” says journalist Kyle Chayka in the recent Wish Less (Gatopardo, 2022), about why there was so much space in the Kardashian-West house that they didn’t even need to do anything with it: all the walls were white or beige. All the geometric furniture, there was hardly any decoration and emptiness prevailed. “I really had no idea about furniture before I met Kanye,” Kim told the magazine. AD, “but being with him has been an extraordinary education. Now I am proud to know what we have and why it is important.” There was not a single personal and communal space left that the artist did not monopolize.

Following their breakup, it seemed like West was running his breakup closet. The multiple outfits of Kardashian’s Balenciaga both at the Met gala and in her media appearance in Saturday night Live they seemed dictated by him (Demna Gvasalia was the designer he was collaborating with for his show donda), but, after Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson was made public, West has looked for a new doll with which to continue this performance advertisement in which you dress your partners to your liking.

In the flirtation he had with Irina Shayk, as collected The Cut, the model donned her Yeezy sneakers and West’s collaboration with Balenciaga on a DMX homage sweatshirt. In the one he had with model Vinetria, she was seen dressed from top to bottom in Balenciaga on one of their dates. So to no one’s surprise, the artist filled a hotel room with clothes on his second date with Julia Fox. An encounter that was not at all private because it was documented with a photo session and text signed by Fox in the magazine Interview. All the garments were from the Diesel firm, a brand of which she is the image and has been dressed up to 59 times since then, duly documented on the interpreter’s Instagram and with an impact of 161,000 dollars for the Italian brand, as calculated Launchometrics.

Starting this weekend, West and Fox parade their eccentric supervillain outfits and their consequent publicity impacts at Paris Haute Couture Week. One of them has already taken effect: the excessive eyeliner and black shadow that stains the actress’s gaze in each of her public appearances and that she has not stopped wearing these days of intensive advertising campaign has already been labeled by fashion as “the return of the winged gaze”. A baroque symbol that captures everything that comes from that relationship: clearly it looks forced. Impossible to stop looking at it.