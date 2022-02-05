Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of not letting him see his children: “Don’t play with me”

Kanye West with his girlfriend Julia Fox in New York (The Grosby Group)

kanye-west was able to attend his daughter Chicago’s birthday party after publicly denouncing that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian did not invite him.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old rapper went live on Instagram from his car, stating that Kim didn’t want him at her daughter’s party. “I was not allowed to know where he was having his party. This is the kind of game that is being played.”Kanye said. “It’s the kind of thing that has really affected my health. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”.

“I am being the best father and I am not going to let this happen. Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m putting this online because I need the support of all of you.” the musician explained.

“This is going to be etched in her mind that I wasn’t there for her,” he added.

West later claimed that she was banned from the party after trying to contact her ex and people close to her. “I called Kim, I texted the babysitters. I spoke on the phone with Tristan [Thompson]he asked Khloe [Kardashian] and no one is telling me the address of my daughter’s birthday party right now”, he said in the video.

“I was supposed to be in Miami recording my album. My whole agenda is based on me being able to get my kids to school, being there for them, making sure I’m in their life… I’m using my voice to say, ‘This is not going to keep happening.’ ”.

Kanye West at his daughter’s birthday Chicago

several hours later, it was revealed on social media that Kanye was able to attend the Chicago birthday party. In one of the photos, published on Instagram, she appears with her daughter. In another capture he is accompanied by his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Meanwhile, Kardashian did not respond publicly to her ex, and only shared photos with her daughter. ‘My birthday girl turns 4 today! You are the most adorable and huggable girl on the planet.he wrote in one of the photos he shared on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in the Bahamas (The Grosby Group)

In a recent interview, Kanye made some comments on Kim’s new relationship with actor and comedian Pete Davidson, 28and explained why he spent $4.5 million on a house across the street from his ex-wife’s mansion.

“Earlier this week on Monday when I went to pick up my kids from school, security stopped me at the gate,” West told Jason Lee. “So at that point, safety was between me and my kids.”

“And I heard the new boyfriend is at the house I can’t even go to.”West told the outlet, referring to the SNL comedian

“They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media, they can plant stories, about who I’m dating and whatever it is I want to do,” he said firmly, still referring to Davidson and his ex-wife. “They can block deals, they can do all that kind of stuff, but I can tell you straight up, don’t play games with my kids.”

Kardashian, 41, filed to be legally single in the midst of her divorce from West in November. The businesswoman and the rapper, who has an affair with actress Julia Fox, have been separated since February. It was Kim who decided to end her marriage. The former couple married at a castle in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014, after dating for two years.

In his interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye confirmed that he bought the house in the exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California, which is located just a few meters from his ex-wife’s family home.I need to see my children. That’s why I got the house. It was pointed out that there was something wrong with me buying a house near my children.”

“Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. There is no security that comes between my children and me”, Kanye said hinting that Kim is blocking access to children.

A source told TMZ that “Kim never denied him time with North, Saint, Chicago or Psalm. He makes sure that he has as much time with them as his schedule allows.”.

The site added that “all Kim has asked Kanye to do is call ahead when he wants to come over to her house to see the kids. They tell us that she simply wants some structure to protect her right to privacy in her home.”

