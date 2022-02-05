Kanye accuses Kim Kardashian of kidnapping

05.02.2022 9:06 p.m.

Omar Sánchez comes out in defense of Alexia Rivas

Omar Sánchez does not break his silence. He has done it, but after checkout and until Wednesday the interview that he has granted to a famous gossip magazine. In the meantime, the press wants to know details.

“I’m not going to talkthanks”, he points to the paparazzi, but he has. It has not been so much to talk about his breakup with Anabel Pantoja, but about his relationship with alexia rivas, which they accuse of being the third in discord. “Alexia she is a friend, just like allThat’s it,” he stresses.

Omar Sanchez EP

Sofia Vergara’s scar after her cancer

As Sara Carbonero did for her birthday, Sofia Vergara He has decided to show the scar left by the thyroid cancer operation he suffered when he was very young. “At 28 years old, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a check annual routine. However, the doctors found a bulge in my throat, and that word would become part of my story,” he details.

After the operation, you feel “lucky and grateful to be in a position to be able to tell my story and say: prompt prevention is very important.” All this is accompanied by a photo of youth in which the scar is visible: “It was my first acting class after being diagnosed and receiving treatment. Seeing my scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since.”

Actress Sofia Vergara INSTAGRAM

Queen Elizabeth II ready for her jubilee year

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates this Sunday her Platinum Jubileeseven decades on the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, which makes it the first British monarch to achieve this milestonetheir presence has served as a guarantee of stability.

after celebrating their jubilees of silver, gold, diamond and sapphire in 1977, 2002, 2012 and 2017, respectively, for this 2022 they have been scheduled various celebrations in the UK and Commonwealth countries. The festivities will culminate with a bridge from June 2 to 5, “an opportunity for citizens across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone“, in the words of Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II / EFE

Gloria Camila responds to Rocío Carrasco through networks

Rocío Carrasco closed the door this Tuesday to a reconciliation with Gloria Camila and this Friday she clarified that she considered her her sister, as well as her brother José Fernando.

After these words, the actress has published a message on social networks that many consider a full-fledged response: “You are not what you achieve, you are what you overcome. Gloria Ortega.”

Actress Gloria Camila / EP

Prince Harry’s secret to improving your mental health

Serena Williams He already said it, the Duke of Sussex has become one of his coach favorites when it comes to treating certain aspects of mental health. It was during a talk about this problematic in which Harry gave some keys to improve the mind in delicate moments.

“I know that I need to meditate every day. Looking inside yourself is the only way to deal with those feelings of exhaustion that sometimes accumulate”, he asserts during the conversation. This is one of his secrets to keep calm when professional commitments pile up.

Prince Harry / EFE

Asraf Beno, unleashed against Kiko Rivera

The words of Kiko Rivera about his sister Isa Pantoja they keep talking. It has been of little use for him to apologize and to ensure that readings talk hot.

The last to give his opinion on the matter was his political brother-in-law. Ashraf Beno has appeared in Live lifeto explain how his family has experienced the situation and has been devastating with the DJ: “Thank God it’s not my family.”

The model Asraf Beno INSTAGRAM

Elena Furiase tests positive for Covid during her pregnancy

delicate moments for Elena Furious. After the joy of knowing that she is expecting a second child, this Saturday it was known that she has tested positive for Covid.

Despite the initial concern, Lolita’s daughter has decided to give the information herself and calm her followers and relatives: “No problem, no risk, all great“. Of course, he admits that last night he had “a little anxiety”, which passed when he talked to the doctor.















The harsh accusations Kanye West to Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s words to her still husband, Kanye West, have served little to end the “obsession” and the harassment he subjected her and her children to after their separation. “As the main supplier and caregiver of our children, I am doing everything I can to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in the medium you want with adult supervision, because it gives you a lot of happiness”, detailed the influencer.

The rapper, far from paying attention, has returned to the attack. “What do you mean by ‘the main provider’? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not giving me the address. You put security around me inside the house so I could play with my son, and then you accused me of stealing. What’s more, I had to take a drug test at the party in Chicago because you accused me of taking them,” he replies. The battle seems still open.