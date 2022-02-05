Kaney West explodes against Kim Kardashian for allowing her daughter to be on TikTok.

Although, it is not new that the famous Kim Kardashian and Kaney West are in the eye of criticism, Now the celebrities staged a public dispute and divided the comments of Internet users due to ideological differences regarding the upbringing and safety of one of their daughters, the eldest.

This is because after the eldest of the children they have in common, opened his account on the short video platform, Tik Tok, to which joined in November 2021 and currently has more than 5.5 million of subscribers who enjoy seeing the family and humorous content you share North.

Through his social networks, the singer Kaney West expressed his dissatisfaction with Kim Kardashian’s decision to allow her daughter to have her social media account and asked his followers for help on what to do, since he assures that he was never consulted about that decision.











© Kaney West disagrees with her daughter being on social media

”Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what should I do with my daughter who is on TikTok against my will? wrote Kaney West accompanied by a screenshot showing his daughter, in a video posted on said social network.

And even though West received many comments supporting his decision that a minor is exposing herself on social networks in this way, As if it were a reality show, like the ones that the socialite does for television, Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to go down about it and sent a forceful message on social networks to the father of his daughter North.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more painful than any TikTok video North could create. I am doing everything possible to protect our daughter and at the same time I try to allow her to express her creativity as she wishes, under the supervision of an adult, because that brings her happiness”wrote kim kardashian in one of his Instagram stories.

In addition, the socialite of the dynasty Kardashian broke her silence on how hard it has been for her children to see their parents divorcingbecause the legal process has lasted several months, and assured that even for her it has been very difficult, since Kaney West seeks to control and manipulate in a negative way all the actions that she takes.











© Kim Kardashian was not silent and answered Kaney West

However, not everything was there Kaney West answered him and blamed Tracy Romulus, Kim’s friend, for turning his ex-partner against him and to manipulate her so that she does not want to go back to him and makes false accusations against him, because she remembered some of the bad times that have happened since they started the divorce process.

”What do you mean by main supplier? America saw you try to take my daughter away on her birthday by not providing me with the address. You put security inside the house to play with my son and then you accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after the party in Chicago because you accused me of being high. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be like this”said the singer.

It should be noted that although Kim Kardashian ensures that all the content that her daughter makes is supervised by her or by an adultit is certainly that North has not asked permission to upload some of its contentSuch is the case when he began to broadcast live and showed his entire house, last December, without anyone’s authorization.











© The conflict between celebrities sparked hundreds of comments

