Juventus is already looking for a replacement for Álvaro Morata

the future of Alvaro Morata still in the air. After vanishing the possibility of landing at FC Barcelona during the winter market, the striker looks to the summer with some concern. His current club, Juventus, does not seem interested in executing the purchase option that it has on him, and the team to which his rights belong, Atlético de Madrid, is also not in the business of making room for him in his first team.

Although it is not ruled out that the people of Turin could back down and venture to negotiate its continuity for, yes, less than the €35 million that appear in the aforementioned option, the truth is that, today, its directive seems more focused on locating a warranty replacement.

option on the table

In this sense, the portal CalcioMercato.com resolutely bet on Giacomo Raspadori. The Italian striker, only 21 years old, is to the complete liking of the current coach of the old ladyhis compatriot Massimiliano Allegri.

Of course, Juve will not take a step forward until the end of the course, since their leaders want to wait for the Sassuolo Rate your ward to decide if it’s worth casting your nets. This season, Bentivoglio’s man has accumulated seven goals and four assists in 24 official matches.