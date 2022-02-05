Jürgen Damm, ‘cut’ from Atlanta United and trains separately

technical director Mexican of AtlantaUnited, Gonzalo PinedaHe reported that Jurgen Damm He did not enter into team plans and they cut the relationship they had with him, so he will have to find a new club.

According to the strategist of the squad of the mls, the former player of tigers he trains alone, because he doesn’t want to lose his physical shape in case he finds a team.

“At this time he is not part of the team’s plans, he is training on his own and we thank him for what he has contributed to the team, we are looking to go in another direction and I hope that the board and his representative seek the best for him,” he explained. Gonzalo.

It was in June 2020 when Jurgen arrived at the Major League Soccer and he couldn’t get the continuity he wanted, so there were few moments when he was able to show good football.

Damn could go back to MX League before March 9, because according to the rules, a player (national or foreign) who is left without a team before February 1, can be registered as long as it is with a number from 1 to 40.

Or in her case, Jurgen I could find a team U.S, because the tournament of that country starts on February 26.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: TEUN WILKE: THE MEXICAN SCORED DOUBLE IN THE SPAL MATCH AGAINST NAPOLI