“Jurassic World Dominion” invades the Winter Olympics

This Friday the inauguration of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics took place, which featured some unexpected guests who sneaked into the sports event.

the dinosaurs of “Jurassic WorldDominion” were part of a trailer intended to promote NBC’s broadcast of the Winter Olympics in China, which will take place between February 4 and 20.

The preview begins with a beautiful display of some of the disciplines that we will be able to see in the competition, with the American Shaun White, double Olympic snowboard champion; alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, double Olympic champion; Y Nathan Chen, one of the favorites for gold in men’s figure skating for Beijing 2022.

Displaying their skills in their respective disciplines, they receive an unexpected visit from the ancient inhabitants of Earth., remembering that, after the events of “Fallen Kingdom”, today they walk among us again, to the misfortune of humanity.

There is the velociraptor “Blue”, species like brachiosaurus Y Parasaurolophus, but this wouldn’t be “Jurassic Park” (or “Jurassic World”) if a T-Rex didn’t show up, like at the end of the promo.

The snowy environment is not free, since the new film anticipates that part of the story will take place in this setting, as we have seen in the images of “Owen Grady” (Chris Pratt) trying to calm down a parasaur.

This sixth film in the saga will close the “Jurassic World” trilogy that began in 2015 with Pratt and ‎Bryce Dallas Howard‎ in the main roles, with an adventure that will take place four years after the events of “Fallen Kingdom”.

Although the greatest enthusiasm on the part of the followers of the saga is in the expected return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who will reunite for the first time after “Jurassic Park,” with their classic characters from “Alan Grant,” “Ellie Sattler” and “Ian Malcolm,” respectively, promising major roles, not cameos.