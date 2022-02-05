Jungle Cruise: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s Epic Adventure

When Pirates of the Caribbean arrived for the first time in 2003, many did not know if the story of one of the park’s attractions would be a success, however, it became a Disney icon. Eighteen years later, he brings us another of his great adventures to the big screen.

Inspired by the homonymous attraction of Disneyland, the new Disney movie Jungle Cruise is an adventure on a thrilling journey down the Amazon with wisecracking Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and intrepid investigator Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt).

Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists the questionable services of Frank to guide her down the river in La Quila: his battered but charming boat. She is determined to discover an ancient tree with unique healing properties that has the power to change the future of medicine.

Together, on this epic quest, the unlikely duo confront supernatural forces and countless dangers that lie in wait in the deceptive beauty of the lush jungle. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the dangers increase even more for Lily and Frank, and their fate – and that of humanity – hangs in the balance.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Sierra and the cast is made up of: Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are also producing the film; and Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield are the executive producers. The story is by Glenn Ficarra, John Requa and Michael Green, from a screenplay by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

Jungle Cruise premieres on Friday, July 30 in theaters and on Disney + simultaneously. To access it from the platform, it will be possible through Premier Access that requires an additional single payment and will be available for a limited time.