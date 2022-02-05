Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are seen in trailer for the new Starz suspense drama

Starz continues with the new productions. Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, recognized for their successful film productions for decades, are heading to television with the series Gaslit.

Gaslitis the new political thriller drama from the broadcast network Starz which will premiere on sunday april 24 on all of its platforms at 9 PM ET/PT in the US and Canada, and will roll out that same day on the premium streaming platform Starzplay throughout Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Gaslit is Starz’s new political thriller drama

The series stars Sean Penn Y Julia Roberts, who transformed to play their roles. Gaslit, is the Watergate story that has never come to light according to Robbie Pickering, the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the new Starz limited series that promises to be a success.

The series is a modern take on WATERGATE, focusing on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, of Nixon’s silenced minions and opportunistic allies who help cover up his crimes.

The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity from Socialite and the wife of Nixon’s Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn.

Official Trailer for Gaslit with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

Despite his party affiliation, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm at Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, evil and ruthless, but hopelessly in love with his famous outspoken wife, he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

In addition to Roberts and Penn, Gaslit also stars dan stevens like the lawyer John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whighham as G. Gordon Liddy, and Darby Camp like Marty Mitchell.