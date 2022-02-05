JPMorgan CEO says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

“Currencies have rules of law behind them, central banks and tax authorities,” argues Jamie Dimon.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of US bank JPMorgan Chase, says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency.”

“I don’t call them cryptocurrencies, I call them ‘сriptotokens’because currencies have rules of law behind them, central banks and fiscal authorities,” Dimon said in an interview with Ekathimerini published this week.

JPMorgan’s CEO noted that “people should be careful”while calling for “greater control by the States” with regard to this type of asset, since —he recalls— “in the last two months [las criptomonedas] have lost half their value on the US market.

Asked if JPMorgan has its own cryptocurrency, Dimon replied that it is necessary to “separate the [activos] backed by the dollar.” “We have a JPMorgan coin, with which you can get cash from us or from someone else. It represents the dollar in our bank,” he explained.

His comments come amid bearish moves in US stock indices as well as cryptocurrencies.