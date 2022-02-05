Joseph Seed will be the protagonist of the new Far Cry 6 DLC

Far Cry 6 will round out its post-launch content offering next week with the final installment of DLC focusing on the villains from previous installments.

We’ve had Vaas from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and now it’s Far Cry 5 cult leader Joseph Seed’s turn. Titled Collapse, this final expansion once again uses the rogue elements from the last two DLCs. It will be released on February 8, 2022 and is available as part of the season pass or can be purchased independently for $14.99 USD. The new DLC takes us back to Hope County and this is what it will introduce us to:

“A unique opportunity for players to access the tortured mind of Joseph, face off against his former cult following after their faith has crumbled, and ultimately face off against members of his family as he fights to conquer his inner demons”

Alongside the paid downloadable content, Ubisoft has been beefing up Far Cry 6 with free missions. The last of which was one about Rambo, but doesn’t actually feature the famous Sylvester Stallone. Make it make sense. Instead, you can “go to Rambo” like Dani Rojas.

