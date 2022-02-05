John Cena is Peacemaker: the incredible story of the WWE wrestler who suffered bullying and discrimination as a child | The Suicide Squad | James Gunn | WWE | Dwayne-Johnson | HBO Max | TVMAS

According to the criteria of Know more

“And his name is John Cena!” (“And his name is John Cena!”) is a phrase so often repeated on television that it has taken on a memetic dimension, but these days it has more dimension than the simple WWE career of the 44-year-old giant it mentions. Today John Cena is a true star of the big and small screens, a relatively long path in ascendancy, which has been accelerated in recent months by his leading role in the show “Peacemaker” in hbo maxthe most requested streaming production of the moment.

It is a real change for John Felix Anthony Cena (April 23, 1977), the artist’s full name, from his quiet childhood in the town of West Newbury in the state of Massachusetts, the second of five brothers.

Contrary to the imposing physique by which he is now characterized, Cena described himself as “a skinny, scrawny kid who liked pop music” during his childhood. Everything changed one Christmas when his father, dressed as Santa Claus, gave him something that changed his life.

“When I was 12 years old, Santa gave me a weight bench and I literally put it together on the spot”, he recalled during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show. “(Other kids) picked on me every day because of the way I dress and act. I liked a different style of music and was teased for being different. But instead of trying to fit in, I somehow turned up my volume. I wanted to be more me, and working out helped give me the illusion that I could stand up for myself, an illusion that I partly turned into a career as a WWE Superstar.”.

With this foot in the world of bodybuilding, Cena graduated from Springfield College with an exercise physiology degree in 1998 in his native Massachusetts. That same year he became involved in what would be the first rung of his rise to fame: the ring.

ring star

After moving to California, Cena got involved in the world of wrestling, perhaps something inevitable considering that he had grown up watching this sport and that his father was an announcer for it.

Cena began his professional wrestling career in 2000 under the name “The Prototype” (The Prototype), a name under which he won the Ultimate Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship, putting him in the sights of the powerful World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE, although then it still used the WWF acronym.

John Cena poses with his world champion belt in 2007. (Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

By 2002, Cena was already participating in WWE events and by 2005, he joined the Raw division, which brought together the most famous wrestlers of the time, including one of his greatest rivals: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Proving that he had more artistic aspirations, John Cena would release the hip-hop album “You Can’t See Me” in 2005 in collaboration with his cousin Tha Trademarc, an album that would go on to become a platinum one with the sale of more than 1 .34 million units. Similarly, in 2006 he starred in his first action movie entitled “The Marine” -produced by WWE Studios- alongside Kelly Carlson and Robert Patrick, the latter an actor with whom he also met on the set of “Peacemaker”.

between the rock and the wall

Interestingly, in an act that appears hypocritical thanks to the clarity that time gives us, Cena publicly fell out with Dwayne Johnson in 2008 for allegedly prioritizing his acting career over the one he had in the ring.

“He, at one point, loved wrestling and wanted to do this his whole life. Explain to me why he can’t come back for a 15th anniversary show or why he can’t make an appearance at Wrestlemania?”, Cena said in an interview. “Simply, it’s because he wants to be an actor. There’s nothing wrong with that, there’s nothing wrong with that. (…) But don’t fuck with me and tell me you like this when you only do it to do something else. That’s the only thing that really bothers me.”

They were not the only darts that Cena threw at him, who upon his return from the ‘Rock’ ring in 2011 for WrestleMania XXVII did not hesitate to remind him of some of his less successful film products such as “Fairy by accident” (2010).

However, Cena was also working on his own movie career as “The Marine” was followed by “12 Rounds” in 2009, “Legendary”, “Fred: The Movie” and “The Reunion” in 2010, as well as appearances on TV shows. TV shows like “Psych” and “Parks and Recreation.”

In the end, Cena was the one who ended up swallowing his words, and even apologized to Dwayne Johnson for his previous comments, praising the work he did to pave the way for other fighters in Hollywood.

“It was stupid of me. it really was”, Cena stated in an interview with Sport Illustrated. “This was my perspective at the time. When you’re involved in the daily routine of WWE (…) couldn’t see Dwayne’s vision of what he personally wanted to do and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, was just plain ignorant on my part.”

“We have visors sometimes and mine was ‘Hey man, as a fan, I loved that you performed at this venue all the time, you left us stranded, why didn’t you come back here? It’s obvious you’re still healthy and it’s obvious you’re still capable’”, he recalled. “ On the other side of the fence, I didn’t see the man who is so driven to squash the ‘pro wrestlers are just pro wrestlers, and they can’t do anything else, period’ stereotype. Here we are, when Rock left in 2002, he didn’t make it overnight, and through fifteen years of hard work, he’s number one at the box office in the world.”.

finding peace

His film career continued in 2015 with films such as “Trainwreck”, “Daddy’s Home” and “Sisters”, in 2016 lending his voice to the animated film “Surf’s Up 2” and in 2017 appearing in the war drama “The Wall”, as well as “Daddy’s Home 2″, “Ferdinand” and “Blockers”.

In 2018, Cena entered the big leagues with a prominent role in the blockbuster “Bumblebee,” a spin-off of the “Transformers” franchise, as well as prominent roles in the films “Fighting with My Family” (2019) and the comedy firefighters “Playing with Fire”.

2021 turned out to be a career-changing year for Cena, who not only appeared in “F9: The Fast Saga” as the long-lost brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the film’s apparent antagonist. That year Cena also appeared for the first time as his most popular character of the moment, the violent superhero Peacemaker in James Gunn’s film “The Suicide Squad”, a role that was initially intended for Dave Bautista .

John Cena managed to show his charisma and comedic skills in this film, managing to stand out in a cast full of stars like Margot Robbie and Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis. It is perhaps for this reason that the character was chosen for a miniseries that came out last month on HBO Max, which further explores the history of the hero and his inner pain, allowing Cena to show more of his acting skills. The series also appears to have been a big hit for Warner Bros. and was temporarily sidelined. as the largest production in the world of streaming at the end of January.

But despite this renewed triumph in Hollywood, Cena seems reluctant to leave wrestling and his beloved WWE, repeatedly assuring that he has a lifelong commitment to the brand. However, the 44-year-old artist has also been honest that there will be a point where his body will no longer allow him to get in the ring anymore. But taking into account that in the middle of last year he was the protagonist of an event entitled “The Summer of Cena”, clearly there will be more of Cena to entertain us for a while both inside and outside the ring.

