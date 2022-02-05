Johan Vásquez and Erick Gutirrez, the most affected on this FIFA Date

The two most affected Mexican players on this FIFA Date were Rick Gutirrez and Johan Vásquez. Both with a good present in Europe, but despite that they did not have any minutes in these three games. Even Johan watched the game against Jamaica from the stands.

Both have crucial days ahead of them and the trip to Mexico did not help them to continue with the good moment in their teams. Johan Vásquez started the season as a substitute, but after a few games he won the starting job with his first two coaches. Now with the third technical director, Alexander Blessin, he only had one game in which he was also a starter, but he has missed these last two weeks of training because he went with the Mexican team.

Despite Genoa’s bad moment, the Mexican has been one of the highlights. This has put him in the sights of various teams in Italy and the rest of Europe. There has been rapprochement with Spanish teams, but the most concrete has come from Italy itself. Sassuolo, Fiorentina and Atalanta have asked about the Mexican and are following him very closely to see if there is an opportunity to take the former Pumas player in the summer. Genoa is a selling club and does not see a transfer with bad eyes.

By the side of Rick Gutierrez PSV signed midfielder Joey Veerman to fill the place Sangar left while playing the African Cup with Ivory Coast, but having been eliminated a week ago, the African has been able to train in Eindhoven in recent days. The former Pachuca player is going to have to fight again for a place in the starting eleven after he had finally earned his place as a starter. His next game is against AZ this Saturday and taking into account that he arrives in the Netherlands on Friday it seems difficult for him to be the protagonist in that match.

