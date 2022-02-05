Joe Burrow didn’t want to be a quarterback when he started in football

The Bengals’ star quarterback would have preferred to play wide receiver in search of more action in the junior ranks.

Joe Burrow I didn’t want to be a quarterback.

When the star quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals started in football when he was in the third grade, he thought that because there weren’t a lot of passes at that level, would have more action and contact as a wide receiver.

Joe Burrow wanted to play running back or wide receiver to get more action playing in the juniors. Getty Images

“I did not choose [la posición de] field marshal,” said Burrow. “I got to my first kid practice and the coach at the time, coach Sam Smathers who I still see all the time when I come home, basically asked me if I wanted to be a quarterback, and I was like, ‘No, actually. no.’ But then he said, ‘Well, you’re going to be quarterback. Too bad.'”

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

Smathers does not specifically recall forcing Burrow to play quarterback in his Wing-T offense, but he could have. However, it was an obvious decision, especially after he discovered that the little boy Joey he was the son of Jimmy Burrowwho was then the defensive coordinator under Frank Solich at Ohio University.

“We had a couple of other kids who were older and could play the position, but the football knowledge and intelligence that I saw in him at that age was pretty amazing,” said Smathers, 56, who lives across the street from the high school football field in Athens that has been renamed the Joe Burrow Stadium. “Then I found out who his father was. Coming from a football family like that, I can understand where he gets it from.

“He could remember the plays, the timing was easy for him, then we found out he could shoot the ball really well. That’s basically how it started, he had good football intelligence even in the third grade.”

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Good decision. Burrow ended up taking to Athens High School–two and a half hours from Cincinnati— to a state championship game in 2014, throwing six touchdown passes in a 56-52 loss to Toledo Central Catholic. He won the Heisman Trophy and the national championship at LSU before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. In his second season in the NFL, he has the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Unlike brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Super Bowl winners who were groomed by their father Archie to be quarterbacks from the moment they could grab a football, BurrowThe 25-year-old began to want to play a position that required more determination and contact. He liked defense, too, playing like cornerback in high school as long as his protective coach allowed.

After suffering a terrible knee injury in his rookie season with the Bengals, Burrow he picked up the pace in 2021. He broke franchise records by completing more than 70 percent of his passes in the regular season for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. He made critical plays in all three of the dramatic wins for Cincinnati in the playoffs.

2 Related

“Obviously, I’m glad it worked out that way,” he said. Burrow. “This is my career. I don’t know if I would be a wide receiver in the NFL. That’s probably a pipe dream. But I can play very well at quarterback.

“And I think my favorite part about playing quarterback, there are great players at every position in the NFL, but I think only a few really drastically affect the game. And I think quarterback is the only position on the field that he can really affect the game on every play. I like to have the ball in my hands on every play and be able to win or lose with me.”

The wide receiver of the BengalsTyler Boyd said he’s glad Burrow find his way as a quarterback, but he believes the star of Cincinnati would probably have been a useful receiver.

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. Getty Images

“For me, being the quarterback is being the best player on the field that you have to worry about the most things,” Boyd said. “They have to diagnose as much information and they have to help people line up or tell them what to do when they have a problem remembering it or don’t know what’s going on. So I applaud anybody for playing quarterback, but I think Joe could fulfill as a receiver.