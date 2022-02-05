Jennifer Lopez explains how she has united her family with Ben Affleck’s

There is no doubt that the second part of the love story starring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has evolved very quickly since they reconciled sometime in the spring of last year, shortly after she broke off her engagement to retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Since then the couple has been seen on occasion or another accompanied by their respective offspring –the diva has two twins 13 years old with her ex-husband Marc Anthony Y Ben He is the father of three children, two girls and one boy, with his ex Jennifer Garner– and now she has explained how she copes with the prospect of unite their two families.

Her position on the matter is based on the fact that, if she maintains a healthy sentimental relationship, all the people around her benefit indirectly from it.

“When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it. Everyone“, He said JLo.