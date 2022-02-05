Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, united by the same pink coat

Rihanna pregnant with her first child

Are two of the most powerful women in the music industry and both are going through wonderful personal and work moments. Jennifer Lopez maintains a stable relationship with Ben Affleck, her beauty signature does not stop growing and her new movie will be released on February 14 marry me with Maluma and Owen Wilson. For her part, Rihanna does not stop reaping success with her lingerie line Savage Fenty and has just announced that she will be the mother of her first child with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky.

Powerful, independent and self-confident, so much Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez are known for having also become style icons.. Hence, the fashionista radars have immediately jumped when both have worn, hours apart, one of the most beautiful, striking and, why not say it, complicated coats this winter.

We are talking about the pink XL feather coat or down jacket. Yes, a design that may seem excessive (which it is), but combined in the perfect way we can get the most out of it.

Rihanna wore it first when she announced to the world with a beautiful pose that she is pregnant. Fleeing from ornate posing or studied studio photographs, Rihanna walks the streets of New York with a open pink feathers so we could appreciate her little belly. A risky, but effective choice, which finished off with ripped jeans and with several gothic necklaces very Dolce & Gabbana.

Hours later, Jennifer Lopez shared a post on Instagram where we could see her with a XL feather design also pink that she was able to combine in a more sophisticated way than Rihanna, since she preferred to combine it with a spectacular two pink pieces formed by a full skirt and a crop top.

How to combine the pink down jacket?

The good thing about this eye-catching garment is that works for both urban looksLike Rihanna’s as for much more special occasions, like the look of Jennifer Lopez. Of course, if you want advice, always try that there are no other colors that rival her color. Pastel shades are always a good choice or make a match-match like J-Lo’s coordinating all the styling in pink. You will not regret.

