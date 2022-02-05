“Jennifer Aniston is battered,” said a user: on Twitter they “destroyed” him with hundreds of memes | Chronicle

This Saturday, Jennifer AnistonAmerican actress, comedian, director and producer of film became trend in Twitter after a user commented on the woman’s appearance.

“ Jennifer Aniston is already old. I don’t like mines d 40 and above. My target is 25 to 35 years old. Young, athletic runners, good loin, very tough meat and very active in bed. Otherwise it is discardedwas what Running with Libertad (@ArgentinaCred) wrote.

The actress is recognized for her role in the series

friends.



Later, a user told him that he had the same tastes, but did not agree with what he said about Aniston. The user of Twitter He again generated controversy saying. “Forties are already used by several guys. It’s like you’re eating a balance.”

And he was not far behind. The man continued to hold that Jennifer “She is battered. The woman who is over 40 is already very used. Walked by several guys. Imagine that you are hooked… something that has already gone through at least 40 hands. I prefer women with young flesh, without cellulite or stretch marks, and not as used. Besides, they put up with whatever you ask of them.”

Twitter users exploded upon reading that tweet and did not stop doing memes. When it became a trend, Running with Libertad hid its tweets and now it’s a private account.

Thousands of followers could not believe what they had to read. Some women showed their annoyance when seeing that the man looks for “perfection” in a woman. “The problem is that they give him ball. A subject who says that the 40 are very used and that Jennifer Aniston is old can not warm anyone. Do not be with guys who talk like that”@FlordeRecruiter wrote.

“It’s not about whether or not Jennifer Aniston is rocked at 50+ or ​​if a woman can be regal at 40. It’s about 1) there are girls and women who internalize this misogynistic shit and 2) all women, young or not, come across more than one guy like this in life”. -@Rossenburg

“Wash your mouth before talking about Jennifer Aniston, give it a go and go mate with other fibrous runners”@BonastreGonzalo said.

Aniston was born on February 11, 1969 in California, United States, but was raised in New York City. She is the daughter of the actor John Aniston and the actress Nancy Dow.

Coming from a family of actors, in 1989 went to Los Angeles to try your luck in your career as an actress. A year later he got his first job in the TV series “Molloy“, in which he played the title role. He also made his screen debut in “move in the camp 2“.

Then year after year he was interpreting different acting roles such as in 1991 I participate in “a smart boy“. The following year in “Herman’s head“, among other.

This is how it became the success it has to this day. It was in 1994 when was chosen to play the role of Rachel Green in the renowned series “friends“. The series had a great popularity that brought Jennifer to the entertainment world.

The well-known character of Rachel.



His great character in friends had such an impact that she was drawn into other supporting characters in romantic comedies such as “the boyfriend of my dreams” or “She is unique“.

Currently, he wears more than 20 years of career in which he participated in 45 films and 7 series.