Javier Aguirre is paralyzed in Rayados de Monterrey by unexpected news

Javier Aguirre refines the last details of Rayados de Monterrey for the matches for the Club World Cup, but he received terrible news in the last few hours.

February 04, 2022 7:45 p.m.

There are only less than 24 hours left for Rayados de Monterrey to debut in the Club World Cup and Javier Aguirre received terrible news in assembling the team for the following commitments.

The gang set It was the Liga MX team that contributed the most players to the various teams for the matches for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and what it was proud of, as demonstrated in a press conference.

Once the matches in both the CONCACAF and CONMEBOL regions were over, stars such as Maximiliano Meza, Erick Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori, among others, reported with the team ahead of the start of the international competition.

However, the Mexican strategist had two relevant absences and that generates concern for the next matches for the Club World Cup in the event that they manage to qualify.

César Montes could not join the ranks of Rayados de Monterrey, as reported by the journalist present in the United Arab Emirates, Omar Zerón, because his result in the PCR tests continues to be positive.

In this way, everything indicates that in the confrontation of those from Guadalupe against Al Ahly in the debut of the Club World Cup, the Mexican will not be in the consideration of Vasco Aguirre due to the short training time.