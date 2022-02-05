Javier Aguirre after elimination from the Club World Cup: “It’s early to resign”

The Monterey Striped they lost by the slightest difference to the Al Ahly of Egypt, eliminating any possibility of transcending and reaching the final of the Club World Cup 2022.

Faced with that situation, Javier Aguirre He spoke at a press conference after the end of the match and apologized to the fans for the result obtained.

“We are sorry, an apology is offered to the fans. It was a very hard result, it is a failure and we assume it as such, we assume consequences, “he mentioned.

The Mexican strategist assured that it was a failure lose in the first match against Al AhlyHowever, he stressed that it is not time to present his resignation.

“I think it’s early for that (give up), the League is there, we have played three games. It is not what we expected, but I feel strong, it is an absolute failure, totally, but this continues, it is a team that competes. It wasn’t a good night, but it’s not something that deviates us from the path we were on,” he added.

After losing to the Egyptian team, now scratched will have to play the duel for the fifth place, where he will go against the loser of the duel between Al Jazeera Y Al-Hilal.

