Jason Statham or Nicolas Cage

We are facing two icons of action cinema and the artifice of the hard and uncompromising thriller, more than the violence and the impetuous montages of violent police cinema that goes beyond the conventional action of the genre.

One of them, Statham, aims to become a modern day changer; while the other, Cage, is already a deadpan living trash. Some of his most emblematic films are on digital platforms, others are not. However, there is always the alternative of being able to get them outside the law.

Guy Ritchie, an action and twisted humor specialist who works with big budgets as well as with a few pounds, will pass, no matter who weighs him, as an architect of the ultraviolent thriller. A perfect example of his cinema is Wrath of man (2021), which elevates Statham as a model of toughness and unlimited violence when it comes to dealing bullets. as a strange security guard for vans transporting money. He is a guard and elite soldier of an addictive cinema, where there is no love, frivolity, humor, or anything like that.

In the other corner is Nicolas Cage, a model of inexpressiveness, valemadrismo and very strange when it comes to being in front of the camera. Now he doesn’t care about anything and, associated with the Japanese Sion Sono, they are pure dynamite of boredom in this oriental pseudo-western that is Prisoners of Ghostland, a coarse, crazy and sleepy firecracker like Get back beatle, by director Peter Jackson.

Everything comes together (crazed science fiction, disappearances, kidnappings, clumsy rescues, misplaced samurai, unspeakable dialogues…) in this annoying trash film with a Cage always somewhere else, except in the film.

What happened to Cage, who used to make good movies and is now looking for the second-hand churro? Well, even in the east of Hong Kong action cinema, John Woo bet on him in Face off. His performances in Corazón Salvaje, Leaving Las Vegas, Los impostores, adventures such as La roca, The search and ci-fi as El Seer, 8mm and a version of Herzog a Bad Lieutenant are remembered from him.

Then came his fall and surrender with things like The Twin Towers, Mandy, Color out of space, even predictable fourth-rate thrillers. Always absent, as elsewhere. On the other hand, the English has always been surpassing itself, leaving aside the jokes and the unnecessary dialogues to be at the right moment of the action, the revenge and the rattling of high-powered weapons.

Aside from Wrath of Man, this other Ritchie film, Revolver (2005), produced by Luc Besson, is where Statham gets caught up in a scam plot, with revenge foretold. Both are where Juan Heladio Ríos institutionalized the other cinema in El Chopo.

