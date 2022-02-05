Jason Bateman selected as Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — “Ozark” actor Jason Bateman has been honored as Man of the Year by the group Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University in Cambridge.

“Fun fact: Due to the scheduling of that movie (‘Teen Wolf Too,’ or ‘Teen Wolf Antics 2’), Jason technically didn’t finish high school,” said Hasty Pudding Theatricals president Nicholas Amador.

“All for a movie that only got eight out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.”

To earn his cauldron of pudding, Bateman, 52, had to endure a little more embarrassment: The members of Hasty Pudding had the actor sing the Bangles hit “Eternal Flame”—which Bateman performed in the 2002 film ” The Sweetest Thing”—using a frozen banana as a microphone.

The festivities marked the first time the award had been presented since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. The last honoree was Ben Platt in 2020. Previous honorees include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert DeNiro and Samuel L. Jackson.

The 2022 Woman of the Year, Jennifer Garner, will be recognized on Saturday.

Bateman, whose credits include “Arrested Development,” also produced and directed the popular Netflix series “Ozark.” He is Hasty Pudding’s 55th Man of the Year.

During the event, Bateman greeted his former “Arrested Development” co-star Will Arnett and actor Sean Hayes, who cheered him on from the crowd. The three currently host a podcast together, “SmartLess”, with which they will embark on a North American tour.

“I’m flattered, grateful, mortified and strangely comfortable,” Bateman joked after accepting the award.