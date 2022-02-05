“Jaime Lozano recommended me to get to Liga MX, he continued my work”

The technical director of Puebla, Nicolas Larcamon, shared how things happened for him to reach Mexico and became the coach of The fringe, a team that since the Argentine arrived has shown a good level of football.

It was Jaime Lozano who saw and recommended Larcamon in a match in chili while heading to Antofagasta, club who lived his best season under the command of Nicholas.

“Jaime Lozano He followed the team that I led a lot, he spoke to the representative Enrique Nieto, to whom he told him that he felt identified with my work,” said the boss of the sweet potato growers in an interview with W Sports.

In addition, the coach Puebla spoke about the rumors that placed him in goats, He denied that fact and stated that his mind is only to work well with the people of Puebla.

“My focus is on Puebla, This project is going to last two years and I continue 100 percent with Puebla”he emphasized.

Also, he spoke about the work of the Mexico National Team under the orders of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. “Today the Mexican team He has a great coach, in all processes there are turbulent moments, ”explained the DT Sweet potato.

By last, Larcamon talked about the footballers who have left The fringe to look for new challenges, same as Nicholas he is proud

“You work for your players to grow and make a leap, today Christian Tabo He is injured, but I have no doubt that he will be a benchmark in Blue Cross”, he finished.

