‘It neither bothers me nor displeases me’

The technical director of Tigers, Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrerahas spoken about the rumors that place him as the future technical director of the Mexico National Team in case the Femexfut decided to fire Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

Despite noting that he is not bothered or disliked by rumours, Louse Herrera indicated that he is happy to be the coach of the Felines.

“It doesn’t bother me, I don’t dislike it, or anything. I am very happy in tigers, has been a rumor that is outside of what the institution is. I am very happy in tigersI am doing things as well as possible to do as well as the previous coach did and stay a long time”, he mentioned blacksmith before the match against Mazatlan.

“We are not speculating, nor do we live on speculation. My reality and my desire is to be with Tigers”added the boss.

What’s more, Miguel spoke about the work of Martino and on the way to qatarwhere he pointed out that he is not suffering and that the games that are coming are vital to be able to pass ‘walking’.

“There is a great squad, there are good players, there is a good coach, who unfortunately has not found the square in recent games, but there is a good coach, there is a good squad,” he mentioned.

“Am Mexican, I am going to Mexico, I want to Mexico Get out as well as possible and hopefully it picks up. The direct qualification is fighting, there is not so much anger, it is not that we are suffering. There are three remaining games, of which two are local”, he concluded.

