Interns in Medicine, Dentistry and Nutrition begin social service at SEDIF

A group of 30 interns of medicine, nutrition and dentistry of the universities Autonomous of Tlaxcala (UATx) and Popular del Estado de Tlaxcala began their social service in the State System for the Integral development of the family (Sedif), with which the areas of attention to the vulnerable population are strengthened.

The social service intern assignment event was led by the honorary president of the Sedif, Mariana Espinosa de los Monteros Cuéllar, who highlighted that of 30 interns, 17 will be channeled to 14 DIF municipal systems and the rest were assigned to different areas of the DIF State System. In addition, she stressed that these are students with the best academic achievement averages, who will attend to the different needs of the most vulnerable population of Tlaxcala.

He asked the interns “not only to take the service as a requirement to achieve their academic certification, but also as a life experience that will mark their vocation, which implies great commitment and responsibility.”

After welcoming the university students, Mariana Espinosa de los Monteros thanked the support of the owners of the municipal systems DIFF for opening spaces to strengthen dental care for people who need it most.

Representing municipal systems DIFFthe honorary president of the organism of Huamantla, Karla Guadalupe Melendez Cedillo He considered that this day is important because the door was opened to new professionals in whom empathy should be promoted in the care of the vulnerable population, as well as their awareness in social assistance and the generation of values.

Of the total number of interns, 17 dentistry were assigned to municipal systems DIF of Tepetitla, Lázaro Cárdenas, Huamantla, Yauhquemehcan, Nopalucan, Tetla de la Solidaridad, Emiliano Zapata, La Magdalena Tlaltelulco, Contla, Papalotla, San Juan Totolac, San José Teacalco, Cuaxomulco and Benito Juárez; while the remaining 13, including dentists, doctors and nutritionists, will carry out their social service in different areas of the Sedif, all in the period from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

The event was attended by the general director of the organization, L.Aura Garcia Sanchez; the head of the Sedif Health Promotion Department, Carlos Stefano Galindo Nopal, on behalf of the Sedif Health Services Commissioner, Leonel Vazquez Nava, as well as holders of the DIF municipal systems.