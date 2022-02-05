International Space Station will be destroyed in 2030

The International Space Station was put into orbit by NASA in 1998 | Photo: Pixabay

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) detailed its plan for the International Space Station (ISS) continue to orbit the Earth until the end of the year 2030 to crash in the Pacific Ocean, when the ship completes its functions such as capturing space images.

In this way, the space platforms of private companies, such as SpaceXproperty of Elon Muskthey will be able to have free rein to continue with the mission of the ISSwhich has been in operation for 23 years uninterrupted.

“Our comprehensive plan to ensure a smooth transition to commercial destinations after the retirement of the International Space Station in 2030 (…) the private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with the assistance of The NASA”.

NASA’s complete plan to remove the ISS from the sky

through the International Space Station Transition ReportNASA detailed that when the ISS stop working, it will “safely” enter the Earth’s atmosphere and fall into the Oceanic Uninhabited Area of ​​the South PacificCome in New Zealand and the Antarctica.

The exact place where the ISSfor its acronym in English, is known as Point Nemoknown as Captain Nemo, a character in the novel Twenty thousand leagues under the sea from Julio Verne. This point serves as an underwater graveyard from 1971.

The reason why station would be removed from his duties is because he only has eight years left active lifewhich will be decisive for the colonization plans of other planets and to continue promoting the Scientific advances.

What is the NASA International Space Station?

The International Space Station is a multinational collaborative project between the space agencies of U.S, Russia, Japan, Europe Y Canadawhose administration, management and development are established through international deals.

The station has been used as a laboratory permanently inhabited microgravity research center in which scientific studies. In addition, systems are tested and equipment necessary for long-duration space flights.

“The International Space Station is entering its third and most productive decade as an innovative science platform in microgravity” Robyn Gatens, Director of the International Space Station (ISS) at NASA Headquarters

It is pertinent to mention that, after being put into orbit, the ISS It was scheduled to work until the year 2024; however, due to the importance of the last stage of the space mission, in 2021 it was decided to extend its use to 2030.