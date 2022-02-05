INE convenes the first Mandate Revocation exercise in the history of Mexico

Number: 049

The promotion and dissemination of the exercise that will take place on April 10 will be the faculty of the Institute

Government propaganda is suspended as of the issuance of the Call

The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) approved the Call for the Revocation of the Mandate of the President of the Republic, an exercise that will be carried out for the first time in the country’s history.

The document calls on citizens to participate in this democratic exercise and establishes the bases, stages and rules that must be followed for its realization on April 10, 2022, once the requirement established in the Constitution for its execution has been met. realization and is requested by 3% of the Mexicans registered in the Nominal List.

The President of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, stressed that the issuance of this Call represents the formal and legal start of the most important stage of this unprecedented exercise in participatory democracy.

“During the next 63 days, the National Electoral Institute will concentrate its energies, its time, its material and human resources, as well as its institutional capacities, on what it knows how to do best, the organization of a process for the exercise of the political rights of the citizenship, under the constitutional principles of legality, certainty, impartiality, objectivity, independence and maximum publicity”.

He mentioned that although the Revocation of the Mandate will not be carried out in the best conditions, this exercise is thanks to the INE and some resolutions of the Judicial Power, both of the Electoral Tribunal, and of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which legally shield the process. of the Revocation of Mandate.

“The first Mandate Revocation in this history will be conducted and carried out successfully,” he said.

With the approval and issuance of the Call -added Lorenzo Córdova- “we can say that the Revocation of the Mandate is an absolutely certain and foreseeable fact, which will materialize on the voting day on Sunday, April 10 and in which all citizens and all citizens with a Photographic Voting Credential will be able to participate.”

“All citizens registered on the Nominal List will have a ballot waiting for them and waiting for them at the Revocation of Mandate booths on April 10. All and all without exception, if someone says otherwise, she will be lying to the public, ”she concluded.

The diffusion of the Revocation of Mandate is an exclusive faculty of the National Electoral Institute

Counselor Carla Humphrey emphasized that the issuance of the Summons gives certainty that the revocation consultation will be carried out. “It is a fact that this first Revocation of Mandate exercise will be carried out in the country, next Sunday, April 10, and that the Mexicans who are registered in the Nominal List of Electors, could participate.”

He added that through the Convocation, citizens are informed about the date of the day, the question, the rules for their participation, the promotion and dissemination of the exercise, the district calculation, the stage of results, the resolution of the media challenge that may be presented, as well as the declaration of validity.

Humphrey explained that one of the challenges that the INE will face in carrying out this exercise is related to dissemination. “We must not forget that the dissemination of the Revocation of Mandate is an exclusive power of the National Electoral Institute, with the support of Local Public Organizations, so that no political party and no interested third party may contract or acquire time for its dissemination, as it was resolved by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in the action of unconstitutionality 151 of 2021 and to invalidate the fourth paragraph of article 32 of the Mandate Revocation Law.”

For this reason, public servants at any level of government -federal, state or municipal-, and of the three powers -Executive, Legislative and Judicial- must exercise greater care in their statements, so as not to influence the decision of the citizenship against the participatory process, which is comparable to an electoral process in terms of the obligations and limitations of the authorities.

Counselor Dania Ravel emphasized that the issuance of this Call is the result of an institutional effort several months ago, for which she thanked all the INE areas that have made this possible, despite the adverse scenario in which they have had to to work.

He recalled that from the issuance of the Call and until April 10, all government propaganda must be suspended and the INE will be the only one in charge of promoting this exercise.

“The INE has prepared hard to be able to carry out an effective dissemination campaign, with the resources at its disposal. So we have planned to produce seven radio and seven television spots, publish 179 insertions: 162 at the local level and 17 at the national level”.

Additionally, Ravel reported, there is a microsite where information about the Revocation of Mandate is concentrated; Specific content will be generated for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other platforms, in addition to the realization of the 32 state discussion forums, in addition to the two forums that the Federal Law for the Revocation of Mandate foresees must be carried out.

Counselor José Roberto Ruiz highlighted the commitment and work by the INE workers that will represent the completion of the Mandate Revocation in 64 days and the organization of elections in six states, in 120 days.

“The colleagues of the INE are going to carry out a process within another process, and the work they have carried out in very different areas, both central and decentralized bodies, is worth recognizing, thanking, and especially those who are in these six Federal entities. We are going to give good accounts to the Mexicans”, he reiterated.

Counselor Ciro Murayama took advantage of the issuance of this Call to clarify a doubt that has been raised by citizens. The Revocation of the Mandate, he said, can in no way be read as the possibility that President López Obrador extends his mandate one minute beyond the one that was conferred on him at the polls in 2018.

“If on April 10 more than 40% of the voter rolls vote, of the Nominal List, that is, something more than 37 million 200 thousand people and, the absolute majority of those citizens, determine that the President should leave his position, the consequence would be that the six-year term does not end, but in no way the opposite result can imply that in Mexico we return to times already gone, resolved, practically a century ago in which the possibility of re-election or extending the duration of the mandate was explored.

Announcement

The Call approved by the General Council of the INE establishes, among other provisions, the following:

The voting day for the Mandate Revocation process will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The question: Do you agree that ANDRÉS MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR, President of the United Mexican States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends?

The citizen, on the day of the Mandate Revocation, will cast their vote freely and secretly at the voting booths installed for this purpose, marking the box corresponding to one of the following options on the ballot:

a) That the mandate be revoked due to loss of trust, or

b) That he continue in the Presidency of the Republic.

The rules of citizen participation.

The hours of the booths, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

When voting is received at the polling stations, the sanitary measures provided for in the protocols implemented by the National Electoral Institute for the operation of the polling stations will be observed at all times, avoiding contact between the polling station officials and the electorate. .

The representations of the political parties may exercise their right to vote in the board of directors of the voting booth in which they are accredited.

Mexican citizens residing abroad may exercise their right to vote electronically via the Internet. The voting period will begin at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on April 1, 2022 and will end at 6:00 p.m. on April 10.

The official results of the Revocation of Mandate process will be exclusively those made known by the National Electoral Institute and, where appropriate, the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation.

No other natural or legal person, either on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties, may contract radio and television advertising aimed at influencing the opinion of citizens regarding the Revocation of the Mandate.

During the time that the Mandate Revocation process comprises, from the issuance of the Call and until the conclusion of the voting day, the dissemination in the media of all government propaganda of any order of government must be suspended.

During the session, the calls to participate as an observer and observer for the Revocation of Mandate 2021-2022 were also approved, as well as the one addressed to the international community interested in witnessing and accompanying the development of this process.

