Inclusion from an educational perspective

speaking of inclusion we can understand it as the attitude of allowing people to be part of a group, giving them the opportunity to participate widely.

When we focus on inclusion in the educational field, it guides us so that everyone has the ability to interact with other people regardless of their race, gender, origin or religion, with the teacher playing a role of great importance during this process, since they They are the ones who contribute ideas and promote inclusive practices, they know their students both in capacities and limitations, they generate reasonable adjustments to the contents so that the student learns in an integral way, recognizing their individuality, in addition to promoting dialogue and camaraderie towards respect for the diversity.

However, the path to reach a point of inclusion has not been easy and it is well known that there have been many changes over the years within education, going from practicing it under different ideals such as the separation, exclusion and integration of all those who do not they were part of an established standard as a student, which limited and segregated, generating situations that minimized and prevented understanding the strengths of each person.

Until today educational inclusionwhich continues to live under a process of adaptation, since it requires a great disposition on the part of the entire school community, to have the knowledge and sensitivity towards what for many implies challenges, but with which it can be possible to strengthen and allow the acceptance, understanding, good treatment and positive expectations of each person.

Minimizing all those barriers that at the time limit both parents and teachers, considering that as children or students they will not advance, not trusting their abilities or potential, leading them to failure, rejecting differentiated work or ignorance of how carry out personalized work without leaving an inclusivity in the classroom.

It is important to understand that educational inclusion can be achieved by merging collaborative work and strengthening the areas of opportunity between parents and teachers, having an impact on development, allowing a positive flow inside and outside the classroom, achieving inclusivity not only in infrastructure, but in the daily treatment of diversity, being able to share impact strategies or suggestions among colleagues based on the characteristics of the entire group, generating communication and collaborative work with students in a climate of respect. And as parents, being participants in their children’s development both emotionally and socially, which generates life skills according to their level and context.

Coming to live inclusion not only exclusively in schools, but that it can be practiced on a daily basis in all areas of life, recognizing that the impact of its practice will foster tolerance, empathy, as well as a climate of respect and acceptance without any distinction as a society.