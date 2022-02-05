IMSS repairs roof of Clinic 9

BORDER CITY, COAH. – The Mexican Institute of Social Security, began Thursday night with the repair of the roof located between rooms 2 and 3 of Clinic 9, located in the downtown area of ​​Ciudad Frontera, after at 6:00 p.m. yesterday a section of the roof of the Family Medicine Unit.

This Friday morning, the Mexican Social Security Institute issued a press release stating that after the incident no affectation was reported to the rights holders and that the Family Medicine Unit continues to work normally.

The statement acknowledges that minutes after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, the detachment of a section of plaster was recorded in the corridor located between rooms 2 and 3 of the medical unit

It stands out that the Conservation staff of the IMSS cordoned off the area and began repairs, detailing that at the time of the incident there were only two people; The medical service was not interrupted, and will continue on a normal and daily basis.

Finally, the Institute guarantees the care of your rights and the safety of its staff, as well as keeping communication channels open in case of any concern regarding the subject.

As timely informed THE VOICE OF MONCLOVAthis Thursday afternoon, part of the ceiling of the corridor of a room of the Family Medicine Unit 9 of Ciudad Frontera, with no injured persons during the incident.

The incident It was recorded on video that was disseminated through social networks with the aim of evidencing the poor state of the facilities of Clinic 9 of the IMSS.