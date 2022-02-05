“I took a big risk giving up surgery,” Julia Roberts without makeup or touch-ups

This important actress decided to show off her natural skin with pride and love. Discover her story!

Last update: 04 February, 2022

Most people have the desire to always be able to look rejuvenated. But nevertheless, a large sector believes that the only way to achieve this is by undergoing cosmetic surgery.

However, several celebrities have shown that this goal can be achieved with natural treatments. What’s more, They have been in charge of demonstrating its effects through social networks so that people are aware of this reality.

Among these celebrities is Julia Roberts, the great protagonist of the film production “Pretty Woman”. In view of this, below we share all the details of this story.

The Julia Roberts Story

The renowned Oscar-winning actress acknowledges that for a long time she was tempted to undergo surgical procedures. But nevertheless, he preferred to accept its naturalness and essence.

In addition, a large number of representatives told him that he had to have surgery if he wanted to continue on the Hollywood screens. Well, There is a belief that in order to stay it is necessary to look young.

But, she preferred to love herself as she is and accept the rhythm of life. In addition, With this gesture he has shown great gratitude for being able to enjoy that age.

The best of all is that through her Instagram she publishes photos of her face without a drop of makeup. That way, invites the rest of the population to have great self-esteem and value their physique in the best way.

Similarly, at 54 years old, she still looks quite preserved. That is how It also tries to communicate to society that it is possible to resort to other habits to care for the appearance of the skin.

Thus, Julia Roberts is part of the group of celebrities who decide to accept the passage of time without undergoing any surgery. Well, recognizes that there are not enough reasons to try to hide the experience and everything lived.

Accepting the pace of life gallantly is a lesson

The acting of celebrities like Julia Roberts is essential to fight against stereotypes. This taking into account that there is no reason for long-lived people to be excluded and have fewer possibilities.

In addition to this, it is a demonstration that all people always have to be proud of their personal aesthetics. Well, the passing of the years is synonymous with wisdom and good living.

On the other hand, it is a strong message against the film industry. This since to stay current it is more important to take into account personal skills than age.

You might be interested…