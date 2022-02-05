“I can’t drink like I’m 20”: Katy Perry surprises by launching her own line of non-alcoholic beverages

U.S-. Katy Perry The new year started with everything. Not only does he leave all the spectators in awe of his show in Las Vegas, but also has just started in a new area. On January 6, the artist launched her own non-alcoholic beverage brand, from Soia line of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink sparkling snacks with natural adaptogens.

In a recent interview about his new line called from Soi, Katy Perry explained why he decided to make the drinks non-alcoholic. “Well, I’m 37, so I definitely can’t drink like I’m 20,” the artist joked. “On a weekday, having a couple of alcoholic drinks will take me out of the presence game for a day or two,” the star commented.

“I like to have a little bit of self-control on weekdays and then have dinner with friends and stuff on the weekends or when I’m not working and so on. But it’s really about balance.” perry. The singer also said that she will “go through phases” of drinking and not drinking. “Sometimes I’m not drinking and I’m very focused. And then sometimes I think, it’s no big deal,” she noted.

from Soithat perry explained that it means “pleasure in moderation” in French, is available to buy in cans or bottles, and comes in three flavors, each made with fresh ingredients. Purple Lune has notes of blackberry nectar, vanilla oak and rose petals; Champignon Dreams has an earthy flavor with an essence of strawberries and grapefruit; and Golden Hour is made up of warm citrus, lemongrass and leafy herbs.

“I love herbs. I love alchemy. I love wellness. And I love the feel of some of these different adaptogens that are actually in the drinks. Some of these herbs, the ingredients will help brighten your mood or help you wind down at night,” he said. perry on the creation of drinks. The artist worked with Morgan McLachlanco-founder and co-creator of the brand.