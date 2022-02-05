Huawei P50 Pro, the new and impressive flagship smartphone of the Chinese giant

Huawei’s new ‘smartphone’ is now available in Spain and Latin America. And although it does not have the Play Store applications, it stands out for its… 02.04.2022, Sputnik Mundo

Due to the US veto, users of Huawei devices cannot enjoy popular applications such as YouTube or Gmail. The Huawei P50 Pro is equipped with a powerful processor, while its cameras can make you a true master of photography. The model comes with a 4,360 mAh battery capable of 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It also boasts the powerful Snapdragon 888 4G processor and the Android 11 or EMUI 12 operating system. Equipped with a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a maximum resolution of FHD + (1,228×2,700 pixels), the Huawei P50 Pro has a storage of up to 520 GB and a maximum RAM of 12 GB. But it is the cameras that make it unique in its segment. The smartphone has four rear cameras: a 50-megapixel, a 40-megapixel monochrome, a 13-megapixel wide-angle, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. It can also boast 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Finally, it is equipped with a front camera of no more and no less than 13 megapixels. The smartphone is compatible with 4G and GPS networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB C 3.1 and NFC wireless technology. It also has a fingerprint reader located under the screen. The price of the device starts at 1,199 euros (about 1,400 dollars). Would you buy it? Share your opinion with us!

Huawei’s new ‘smartphone’ is now available in Spain and Latin America. And although it does not have the Play Store applications, it stands out for its technical characteristics. Here we tell you in detail.

Due to the US veto, users of Huawei devices cannot enjoy popular applications such as YouTube or Gmail. The Huawei P50 Pro is equipped with a powerful processorwhile their cameras they can make you a true master of photography.

The model comes with a 4,360mAh battery capable of 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It also boasts the powerful processor Snapdragon 888 4G and the Android 11 or EMUI 12 operating system.

Equipped with a 6.6-inch OLED screen With a maximum resolution of FHD + (1,228 x 2,700 pixels), the Huawei P50 Pro has a storage of up to 520 GB and a maximum RAM of 12 GB.

But it’s the cameras that make it unique in its segment. The smartphone It has four rear cameras: one of 50 megapixelsa monochrome of 40 megapixelsa wide angle 13 megapixels and a telephoto lens 64 megapixels. You can also boast a zoom 3.5x optical and a zoom 100x digital. Finally, it is equipped with a front camera of neither more nor less than 13 megapixels.

The smartphone is compatible with networks 4G Y gps, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB C 3.1 and NFC wireless technology. It also has a fingerprint reader located under the screen.

The price of the device starts at 1,199 euros (about $1,400).

would you buy it Share your opinion with us!

