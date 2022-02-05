The Hisui region of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is home to hundreds of different Pokémon from the different regions of the series. Some of them you will find in the wild and others you will only obtain through evolutions. That is why in the following guide we are going to explain how to evolve each and every pokemon of the game.

How to evolve all Pokemon and Hisui forms

Something that we have already verified for years is that to evolve the Pokémon there are many different methods. Many of them will be enough to level them up, but there are many others that will require you to reach a certain level of friendship, use objects with them or perform other more strange tasks.

Even so, a great novelty of this installment is that at no time will the help of a second player be necessary to evolve some Pokémon. You can complete the Pokédex alonesince in this occasion the objects will not be equipped and instead all will work as if they were Evolution Stones.

Another important detail is that Pokémon will not evolve instantly. Instead, a warning will appear on the screen and we will have to access the menu, where the team appears, and click on them to make them evolvesomething that is partly appreciated because that way we can do it when we want and not have to constantly swallow the evolution sequence if we don’t want to.

Having said all this, we leave you below with the entire list of all Pokémon that can evolve and the requirements requested by each of them:

Pokemon evolves in Requirement Type rowlet dartrix level 17 Plant / Flying dartrix Decidueye (Hisui) level 36 Plant / Fight Cyndaquil Quilava level 17 Fire Quilava Typhlosion (Hisui) level 36 Fire / Ghost Oshawott Dewott level 17 Water Dewott Samurott (Hisui) level 36 Water bidooff Bibarel level 15 Normal / Water starly Staravia level 14 Normal / Flying Staravia Staraptor Level 34 Normal / Flying Shinx luxury level 15 Electric luxury luxray level 30 Electric Wurmple Silicon level 7 Bug Silicon beautifully level 10 Bug / Flying Wurmple Cascoon level 7 Bug Cascoon Dustox level 10 Bug / Poison Ponyta rapidash level 40 Fire eevee vaporeon Use Water Stone Water EEVEE jolteon Use Thunder Stone Electric EEVEE flareon Use Fire Stone Fire EEVEE espeon Reach friendship to the maximum of day Psychic EEVEE Umbreon Reach friendship to the maximum at night Sinister EEVEE Leafeon Use Leaf Stone Plant EEVEE Glaceon Use Ice Stone Ice EEVEE Sylveon Reach maximum friendship with a learned Fairy-type move Fairy Zubat Golbat level 22 Poison / Flying Golbat Crobat Level up with maximum friendship Poison / Flying Drifloon Driftblim level 28 Ghost / Flying kricketot cricketune level 10 Bug Buizel floatzel Level 26 Water burmy Wormadam Level 20 with a female Burmy Bug / Plant BURMY Mothim Level 20 with a male Burmy Bug / Flying geodude Graveler level 25 Rock / Earth Graveler golem Use Cord Union Rock / Earth Stantler Wyrdeer Use Astral Barrier 20 times with the quick style Normal / Psychic munchlax snorlax Level up with maximum friendship Normal stop parasect level 24 Bug / Plant pichu Pikachu Level up with maximum friendship Electric Pikachu Raichu Use Thunder Stone Electric open Kadabra level 16 Psychic Kadabra Alakazam Use Cord Union Psychic chimchar Monferno level 14 Fire / Fight Monferno infernape level 36 Fire / Fight buneary Lopunny Level up with maximum friendship Normal Cherubi Cherrim level 25 Plant psyduck Golduck Level 33 Water Combee vespiquen Level 21 with a female Combee Bug / Flying scythe Scizor Use Metallic Coating Bug / Steel SCYTHER Kleavor Use Black Ore Bug / Rock mime jr. Mr Mime Level up with learned Mimic Psychic / Fairy Aipom ambipom Level up with Double Hit learned Normal Magikarp Gyarados level 20 Water / Flying Shellos Gastrodon level 30 Water earth Qwilfish (Hisui) Overqwil Use Thousand Toxic Spikes 20 times with the strong style Sinister / Poison Happy Chansey Use Oval Stone by day Normal Chansey Blissey Level up with maximum friendship Normal budew roselia Level up with friendship to the maximum of day Plant / Poison roselia roserade Use Stone Day Plant / Poison Petilil Lilligant (Hisui) Use Sun Stone Plant / Fight tangela tangrowth Level up with learned Past Power Plant Barboach whiskey level 30 Water earth Croagunk toxicroak level 37 Poison / Fight ralts kirlia level 20 Psychic / Fairy kirlia Gardevoir level 30 Psychic / Fairy KYRLIA Gallade Using Dawn Stone on a male Kirlia Psychic / Fighting Yanma Yanmega Level up with learned Past Power Bug / Flying hippopotamuses hippowdon Level 34 Earth stunky Skuntank Level 34 Poison / Sinister Teddiursa ursaring level 30 Normal ursaring Ursaluna Use Peat Block at night with a full moon Earth / Normal Goomy Sliggoo (Hisui) level 40 Steel / Dragon Sliggoo Goodra (Hisui) Level 50 with rain Steel / Dragon Onyx Steelix Use Metallic Coating Steel / Earth Rhyhorn Rhydon level 42 Earth / Rock Rhydon Rhyperior Wear Shield Earth / Rock bonsly sudowoodo Level up with learned Mimic rock Lickitung Lickilicky Level up with Learned Uncoil Normal Togepi TOGETIC Level up with maximum friendship Fairy / Flying TOGETIC Togekiss Use Stone Day Fairy / Flying Turtwig grotle level 18 Plant grotle torterra level 32 Plant / Earth Porygon porygon2 Use Upgrade Normal porygon2 Porygon-Z Use Foreign Disk Normal Gastly haunter level 25 Ghost / Poison haunter Gengar Use Cord Union Ghost / Poison Murkrow Honchkrow Use Night Stone Sinister / Flying spheal sealeo level 32 Ice water sealeo walrein level 44 Ice water Remoraid Octillery level 25 Water Skorupi Drapyon level 40 Poison / Sinister Growlithe (Hisui) Arcanine (Hisui) Use Fire Stone Fire / Rock Glameow Purugly Level 38 Normal machop Machoke level 28 Struggle Machoke Machamp Use Cord Union Struggle duskul dusclops level 37 Ghost dusclops dusknoir Wear Terrible Cloth Ghost Piplup startplup level 16 Water startplup Empoleon level 36 Water / Steel Mantyke maintain Level up with a Remoraid in your party Water / Flying Basculin (Hisui) Basculegion Lose 294 HP using knockback moves Water / Ghost vulpix Ninetals Use Fire Stone Fire tentacool tentacruel level 30 Water / Poison Finneon Lumineon level 31 Water Magby Magmar level 30 Fire Magmar magmortar Use Magmatizer Fire Magnemite magneton level 30 Electric / Steel magneton magnetone Level up in Monte Corona Electric / Steel bronzer Bronzong Level 33 Steel / Psychic elekid Electabuzz level 30 Electric Electabuzz Electivire Use Shocker Electric gligar Gliscor Use Sharp Fang at night Ground / Flying Gable Cabinet level 24 Dragon Cabinet Garchomp level 48 Earth Dragon nose pass probopass Level up in Monte Corona Rock / Steel Voltorb (Hisui) Electrode (Hisui) Use Leaf Stone Electrical / Plant Chingling chimecho Level up with friendship to the maximum at night Psychic Misdreavus Mismagius Use Night Stone Ghost cleffa Clefairy Level up with maximum friendship Fairy Clefairy Clefable Use Moonstone Fairy Sneasel (Hisui) sneaker Use Sharp Claw during the day Fight / Poison Sneasel Weavile Use Razor Claw at night Dark / Ice snorunt Glalie level 42 Ice SNORUNT frolass Use Dawn Stone on a female Snorunt Ice / Ghost Cranids Rampards level 30 rock Shieldon Bastiodon level 30 Rock / Steel Swinub Piloswine Level 33 Ice / Earth Piloswine mamoswine Level up with learned Past Power Ice / Earth bergmite Avalugg (Hisui) level 37 Ice / Rock snover Abomasnow level 40 Plant / Ice Zorua (Hisui) Zoroark (Hisui) level 30 Normal / Phantom rufflet Braviary (Hisui) level 54 Psychic / Flying Riolu Lucario Level up with friendship to the maximum of day Fight / Steel

