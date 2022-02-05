how to evolve all pokemon and hisui forms
The Hisui region of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is home to hundreds of different Pokémon from the different regions of the series. Some of them you will find in the wild and others you will only obtain through evolutions. That is why in the following guide we are going to explain how to evolve each and every pokemon of the game.
How to evolve all Pokemon and Hisui forms
Something that we have already verified for years is that to evolve the Pokémon there are many different methods. Many of them will be enough to level them up, but there are many others that will require you to reach a certain level of friendship, use objects with them or perform other more strange tasks.
Even so, a great novelty of this installment is that at no time will the help of a second player be necessary to evolve some Pokémon. You can complete the Pokédex alonesince in this occasion the objects will not be equipped and instead all will work as if they were Evolution Stones.
Another important detail is that Pokémon will not evolve instantly. Instead, a warning will appear on the screen and we will have to access the menu, where the team appears, and click on them to make them evolvesomething that is partly appreciated because that way we can do it when we want and not have to constantly swallow the evolution sequence if we don’t want to.
Having said all this, we leave you below with the entire list of all Pokémon that can evolve and the requirements requested by each of them:
|
Pokemon
|
evolves in
|
Requirement
|
Type
|
rowlet
|
dartrix
|
level 17
|
Plant / Flying
|
dartrix
|
Decidueye (Hisui)
|
level 36
|
Plant / Fight
|
Cyndaquil
|
Quilava
|
level 17
|
Fire
|
Quilava
|
Typhlosion (Hisui)
|
level 36
|
Fire / Ghost
|
Oshawott
|
Dewott
|
level 17
|
Water
|
Dewott
|
Samurott (Hisui)
|
level 36
|
Water
|
bidooff
|
Bibarel
|
level 15
|
Normal / Water
|
starly
|
Staravia
|
level 14
|
Normal / Flying
|
Staravia
|
Staraptor
|
Level 34
|
Normal / Flying
|
Shinx
|
luxury
|
level 15
|
Electric
|
luxury
|
luxray
|
level 30
|
Electric
|
Wurmple
|
Silicon
|
level 7
|
Bug
|
Silicon
|
beautifully
|
level 10
|
Bug / Flying
|
Wurmple
|
Cascoon
|
level 7
|
Bug
|
Cascoon
|
Dustox
|
level 10
|
Bug / Poison
|
Ponyta
|
rapidash
|
level 40
|
Fire
|
eevee
|
vaporeon
|
Use Water Stone
|
Water
|
EEVEE
|
jolteon
|
Use Thunder Stone
|
Electric
|
EEVEE
|
flareon
|
Use Fire Stone
|
Fire
|
EEVEE
|
espeon
|
Reach friendship to the maximum of day
|
Psychic
|
EEVEE
|
Umbreon
|
Reach friendship to the maximum at night
|
Sinister
|
EEVEE
|
Leafeon
|
Use Leaf Stone
|
Plant
|
EEVEE
|
Glaceon
|
Use Ice Stone
|
Ice
|
EEVEE
|
Sylveon
|
Reach maximum friendship with a learned Fairy-type move
|
Fairy
|
Zubat
|
Golbat
|
level 22
|
Poison / Flying
|
Golbat
|
Crobat
|
Level up with maximum friendship
|
Poison / Flying
|
Drifloon
|
Driftblim
|
level 28
|
Ghost / Flying
|
kricketot
|
cricketune
|
level 10
|
Bug
|
Buizel
|
floatzel
|
Level 26
|
Water
|
burmy
|
Wormadam
|
Level 20 with a female Burmy
|
Bug / Plant
|
BURMY
|
Mothim
|
Level 20 with a male Burmy
|
Bug / Flying
|
geodude
|
Graveler
|
level 25
|
Rock / Earth
|
Graveler
|
golem
|
Use Cord Union
|
Rock / Earth
|
Stantler
|
Wyrdeer
|
Use Astral Barrier 20 times with the quick style
|
Normal / Psychic
|
munchlax
|
snorlax
|
Level up with maximum friendship
|
Normal
|
stop
|
parasect
|
level 24
|
Bug / Plant
|
pichu
|
Pikachu
|
Level up with maximum friendship
|
Electric
|
Pikachu
|
Raichu
|
Use Thunder Stone
|
Electric
|
open
|
Kadabra
|
level 16
|
Psychic
|
Kadabra
|
Alakazam
|
Use Cord Union
|
Psychic
|
chimchar
|
Monferno
|
level 14
|
Fire / Fight
|
Monferno
|
infernape
|
level 36
|
Fire / Fight
|
buneary
|
Lopunny
|
Level up with maximum friendship
|
Normal
|
Cherubi
|
Cherrim
|
level 25
|
Plant
|
psyduck
|
Golduck
|
Level 33
|
Water
|
Combee
|
vespiquen
|
Level 21 with a female Combee
|
Bug / Flying
|
scythe
|
Scizor
|
Use Metallic Coating
|
Bug / Steel
|
SCYTHER
|
Kleavor
|
Use Black Ore
|
Bug / Rock
|
mime jr.
|
Mr Mime
|
Level up with learned Mimic
|
Psychic / Fairy
|
Aipom
|
ambipom
|
Level up with Double Hit learned
|
Normal
|
Magikarp
|
Gyarados
|
level 20
|
Water / Flying
|
Shellos
|
Gastrodon
|
level 30
|
Water earth
|
Qwilfish (Hisui)
|
Overqwil
|
Use Thousand Toxic Spikes 20 times with the strong style
|
Sinister / Poison
|
Happy
|
Chansey
|
Use Oval Stone by day
|
Normal
|
Chansey
|
Blissey
|
Level up with maximum friendship
|
Normal
|
budew
|
roselia
|
Level up with friendship to the maximum of day
|
Plant / Poison
|
roselia
|
roserade
|
Use Stone Day
|
Plant / Poison
|
Petilil
|
Lilligant (Hisui)
|
Use Sun Stone
|
Plant / Fight
|
tangela
|
tangrowth
|
Level up with learned Past Power
|
Plant
|
Barboach
|
whiskey
|
level 30
|
Water earth
|
Croagunk
|
toxicroak
|
level 37
|
Poison / Fight
|
ralts
|
kirlia
|
level 20
|
Psychic / Fairy
|
kirlia
|
Gardevoir
|
level 30
|
Psychic / Fairy
|
KYRLIA
|
Gallade
|
Using Dawn Stone on a male Kirlia
|
Psychic / Fighting
|
Yanma
|
Yanmega
|
Level up with learned Past Power
|
Bug / Flying
|
hippopotamuses
|
hippowdon
|
Level 34
|
Earth
|
stunky
|
Skuntank
|
Level 34
|
Poison / Sinister
|
Teddiursa
|
ursaring
|
level 30
|
Normal
|
ursaring
|
Ursaluna
|
Use Peat Block at night with a full moon
|
Earth / Normal
|
Goomy
|
Sliggoo (Hisui)
|
level 40
|
Steel / Dragon
|
Sliggoo
|
Goodra (Hisui)
|
Level 50 with rain
|
Steel / Dragon
|
Onyx
|
Steelix
|
Use Metallic Coating
|
Steel / Earth
|
Rhyhorn
|
Rhydon
|
level 42
|
Earth / Rock
|
Rhydon
|
Rhyperior
|
Wear Shield
|
Earth / Rock
|
bonsly
|
sudowoodo
|
Level up with learned Mimic
|
rock
|
Lickitung
|
Lickilicky
|
Level up with Learned Uncoil
|
Normal
|
Togepi
|
TOGETIC
|
Level up with maximum friendship
|
Fairy / Flying
|
TOGETIC
|
Togekiss
|
Use Stone Day
|
Fairy / Flying
|
Turtwig
|
grotle
|
level 18
|
Plant
|
grotle
|
torterra
|
level 32
|
Plant / Earth
|
Porygon
|
porygon2
|
Use Upgrade
|
Normal
|
porygon2
|
Porygon-Z
|
Use Foreign Disk
|
Normal
|
Gastly
|
haunter
|
level 25
|
Ghost / Poison
|
haunter
|
Gengar
|
Use Cord Union
|
Ghost / Poison
|
Murkrow
|
Honchkrow
|
Use Night Stone
|
Sinister / Flying
|
spheal
|
sealeo
|
level 32
|
Ice water
|
sealeo
|
walrein
|
level 44
|
Ice water
|
Remoraid
|
Octillery
|
level 25
|
Water
|
Skorupi
|
Drapyon
|
level 40
|
Poison / Sinister
|
Growlithe (Hisui)
|
Arcanine (Hisui)
|
Use Fire Stone
|
Fire / Rock
|
Glameow
|
Purugly
|
Level 38
|
Normal
|
machop
|
Machoke
|
level 28
|
Struggle
|
Machoke
|
Machamp
|
Use Cord Union
|
Struggle
|
duskul
|
dusclops
|
level 37
|
Ghost
|
dusclops
|
dusknoir
|
Wear Terrible Cloth
|
Ghost
|
Piplup
|
startplup
|
level 16
|
Water
|
startplup
|
Empoleon
|
level 36
|
Water / Steel
|
Mantyke
|
maintain
|
Level up with a Remoraid in your party
|
Water / Flying
|
Basculin (Hisui)
|
Basculegion
|
Lose 294 HP using knockback moves
|
Water / Ghost
|
vulpix
|
Ninetals
|
Use Fire Stone
|
Fire
|
tentacool
|
tentacruel
|
level 30
|
Water / Poison
|
Finneon
|
Lumineon
|
level 31
|
Water
|
Magby
|
Magmar
|
level 30
|
Fire
|
Magmar
|
magmortar
|
Use Magmatizer
|
Fire
|
Magnemite
|
magneton
|
level 30
|
Electric / Steel
|
magneton
|
magnetone
|
Level up in Monte Corona
|
Electric / Steel
|
bronzer
|
Bronzong
|
Level 33
|
Steel / Psychic
|
elekid
|
Electabuzz
|
level 30
|
Electric
|
Electabuzz
|
Electivire
|
Use Shocker
|
Electric
|
gligar
|
Gliscor
|
Use Sharp Fang at night
|
Ground / Flying
|
Gable
|
Cabinet
|
level 24
|
Dragon
|
Cabinet
|
Garchomp
|
level 48
|
Earth Dragon
|
nose pass
|
probopass
|
Level up in Monte Corona
|
Rock / Steel
|
Voltorb (Hisui)
|
Electrode (Hisui)
|
Use Leaf Stone
|
Electrical / Plant
|
Chingling
|
chimecho
|
Level up with friendship to the maximum at night
|
Psychic
|
Misdreavus
|
Mismagius
|
Use Night Stone
|
Ghost
|
cleffa
|
Clefairy
|
Level up with maximum friendship
|
Fairy
|
Clefairy
|
Clefable
|
Use Moonstone
|
Fairy
|
Sneasel (Hisui)
|
sneaker
|
Use Sharp Claw during the day
|
Fight / Poison
|
Sneasel
|
Weavile
|
Use Razor Claw at night
|
Dark / Ice
|
snorunt
|
Glalie
|
level 42
|
Ice
|
SNORUNT
|
frolass
|
Use Dawn Stone on a female Snorunt
|
Ice / Ghost
|
Cranids
|
Rampards
|
level 30
|
rock
|
Shieldon
|
Bastiodon
|
level 30
|
Rock / Steel
|
Swinub
|
Piloswine
|
Level 33
|
Ice / Earth
|
Piloswine
|
mamoswine
|
Level up with learned Past Power
|
Ice / Earth
|
bergmite
|
Avalugg (Hisui)
|
level 37
|
Ice / Rock
|
snover
|
Abomasnow
|
level 40
|
Plant / Ice
|
Zorua (Hisui)
|
Zoroark (Hisui)
|
level 30
|
Normal / Phantom
|
rufflet
|
Braviary (Hisui)
|
level 54
|
Psychic / Flying
|
Riolu
|
Lucario
|
Level up with friendship to the maximum of day
|
Fight / Steel