how to evolve all pokemon and hisui forms

The Hisui region of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is home to hundreds of different Pokémon from the different regions of the series. Some of them you will find in the wild and others you will only obtain through evolutions. That is why in the following guide we are going to explain how to evolve each and every pokemon of the game.

Something that we have already verified for years is that to evolve the Pokémon there are many different methods. Many of them will be enough to level them up, but there are many others that will require you to reach a certain level of friendship, use objects with them or perform other more strange tasks.

Even so, a great novelty of this installment is that at no time will the help of a second player be necessary to evolve some Pokémon. You can complete the Pokédex alonesince in this occasion the objects will not be equipped and instead all will work as if they were Evolution Stones.

Another important detail is that Pokémon will not evolve instantly. Instead, a warning will appear on the screen and we will have to access the menu, where the team appears, and click on them to make them evolvesomething that is partly appreciated because that way we can do it when we want and not have to constantly swallow the evolution sequence if we don’t want to.

Having said all this, we leave you below with the entire list of all Pokémon that can evolve and the requirements requested by each of them:

Pokemon

evolves in

Requirement

Type

rowlet

dartrix

level 17

Plant / Flying

dartrix

Decidueye (Hisui)

level 36

Plant / Fight

Cyndaquil

Quilava

level 17

Fire

Quilava

Typhlosion (Hisui)

level 36

Fire / Ghost

Oshawott

Dewott

level 17

Water

Dewott

Samurott (Hisui)

level 36

Water

bidooff

Bibarel

level 15

Normal / Water

starly

Staravia

level 14

Normal / Flying

Staravia

Staraptor

Level 34

Normal / Flying

Shinx

luxury

level 15

Electric

luxury

luxray

level 30

Electric

Wurmple

Silicon

level 7

Bug

Silicon

beautifully

level 10

Bug / Flying

Wurmple

Cascoon

level 7

Bug

Cascoon

Dustox

level 10

Bug / Poison

Ponyta

rapidash

level 40

Fire

eevee

vaporeon

Use Water Stone

Water

EEVEE

jolteon

Use Thunder Stone

Electric

EEVEE

flareon

Use Fire Stone

Fire

EEVEE

espeon

Reach friendship to the maximum of day

Psychic

EEVEE

Umbreon

Reach friendship to the maximum at night

Sinister

EEVEE

Leafeon

Use Leaf Stone

Plant

EEVEE

Glaceon

Use Ice Stone

Ice

EEVEE

Sylveon

Reach maximum friendship with a learned Fairy-type move

Fairy

Zubat

Golbat

level 22

Poison / Flying

Golbat

Crobat

Level up with maximum friendship

Poison / Flying

Drifloon

Driftblim

level 28

Ghost / Flying

kricketot

cricketune

level 10

Bug

Buizel

floatzel

Level 26

Water

burmy

Wormadam

Level 20 with a female Burmy

Bug / Plant

BURMY

Mothim

Level 20 with a male Burmy

Bug / Flying

geodude

Graveler

level 25

Rock / Earth

Graveler

golem

Use Cord Union

Rock / Earth

Stantler

Wyrdeer

Use Astral Barrier 20 times with the quick style

Normal / Psychic

munchlax

snorlax

Level up with maximum friendship

Normal

stop

parasect

level 24

Bug / Plant

pichu

Pikachu

Level up with maximum friendship

Electric

Pikachu

Raichu

Use Thunder Stone

Electric

open

Kadabra

level 16

Psychic

Kadabra

Alakazam

Use Cord Union

Psychic

chimchar

Monferno

level 14

Fire / Fight

Monferno

infernape

level 36

Fire / Fight

buneary

Lopunny

Level up with maximum friendship

Normal

Cherubi

Cherrim

level 25

Plant

psyduck

Golduck

Level 33

Water

Combee

vespiquen

Level 21 with a female Combee

Bug / Flying

scythe

Scizor

Use Metallic Coating

Bug / Steel

SCYTHER

Kleavor

Use Black Ore

Bug / Rock

mime jr.

Mr Mime

Level up with learned Mimic

Psychic / Fairy

Aipom

ambipom

Level up with Double Hit learned

Normal

Magikarp

Gyarados

level 20

Water / Flying

Shellos

Gastrodon

level 30

Water earth

Qwilfish (Hisui)

Overqwil

Use Thousand Toxic Spikes 20 times with the strong style

Sinister / Poison

Happy

Chansey

Use Oval Stone by day

Normal

Chansey

Blissey

Level up with maximum friendship

Normal

budew

roselia

Level up with friendship to the maximum of day

Plant / Poison

roselia

roserade

Use Stone Day

Plant / Poison

Petilil

Lilligant (Hisui)

Use Sun Stone

Plant / Fight

tangela

tangrowth

Level up with learned Past Power

Plant

Barboach

whiskey

level 30

Water earth

Croagunk

toxicroak

level 37

Poison / Fight

ralts

kirlia

level 20

Psychic / Fairy

kirlia

Gardevoir

level 30

Psychic / Fairy

KYRLIA

Gallade

Using Dawn Stone on a male Kirlia

Psychic / Fighting

Yanma

Yanmega

Level up with learned Past Power

Bug / Flying

hippopotamuses

hippowdon

Level 34

Earth

stunky

Skuntank

Level 34

Poison / Sinister

Teddiursa

ursaring

level 30

Normal

ursaring

Ursaluna

Use Peat Block at night with a full moon

Earth / Normal

Goomy

Sliggoo (Hisui)

level 40

Steel / Dragon

Sliggoo

Goodra (Hisui)

Level 50 with rain

Steel / Dragon

Onyx

Steelix

Use Metallic Coating

Steel / Earth

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

level 42

Earth / Rock

Rhydon

Rhyperior

Wear Shield

Earth / Rock

bonsly

sudowoodo

Level up with learned Mimic

rock

Lickitung

Lickilicky

Level up with Learned Uncoil

Normal

Togepi

TOGETIC

Level up with maximum friendship

Fairy / Flying

TOGETIC

Togekiss

Use Stone Day

Fairy / Flying

Turtwig

grotle

level 18

Plant

grotle

torterra

level 32

Plant / Earth

Porygon

porygon2

Use Upgrade

Normal

porygon2

Porygon-Z

Use Foreign Disk

Normal

Gastly

haunter

level 25

Ghost / Poison

haunter

Gengar

Use Cord Union

Ghost / Poison

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Use Night Stone

Sinister / Flying

spheal

sealeo

level 32

Ice water

sealeo

walrein

level 44

Ice water

Remoraid

Octillery

level 25

Water

Skorupi

Drapyon

level 40

Poison / Sinister

Growlithe (Hisui)

Arcanine (Hisui)

Use Fire Stone

Fire / Rock

Glameow

Purugly

Level 38

Normal

machop

Machoke

level 28

Struggle

Machoke

Machamp

Use Cord Union

Struggle

duskul

dusclops

level 37

Ghost

dusclops

dusknoir

Wear Terrible Cloth

Ghost

Piplup

startplup

level 16

Water

startplup

Empoleon

level 36

Water / Steel

Mantyke

maintain

Level up with a Remoraid in your party

Water / Flying

Basculin (Hisui)

Basculegion

Lose 294 HP using knockback moves

Water / Ghost

vulpix

Ninetals

Use Fire Stone

Fire

tentacool

tentacruel

level 30

Water / Poison

Finneon

Lumineon

level 31

Water

Magby

Magmar

level 30

Fire

Magmar

magmortar

Use Magmatizer

Fire

Magnemite

magneton

level 30

Electric / Steel

magneton

magnetone

Level up in Monte Corona

Electric / Steel

bronzer

Bronzong

Level 33

Steel / Psychic

elekid

Electabuzz

level 30

Electric

Electabuzz

Electivire

Use Shocker

Electric

gligar

Gliscor

Use Sharp Fang at night

Ground / Flying

Gable

Cabinet

level 24

Dragon

Cabinet

Garchomp

level 48

Earth Dragon

nose pass

probopass

Level up in Monte Corona

Rock / Steel

Voltorb (Hisui)

Electrode (Hisui)

Use Leaf Stone

Electrical / Plant

Chingling

chimecho

Level up with friendship to the maximum at night

Psychic

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Use Night Stone

Ghost

cleffa

Clefairy

Level up with maximum friendship

Fairy

Clefairy

Clefable

Use Moonstone

Fairy

Sneasel (Hisui)

sneaker

Use Sharp Claw during the day

Fight / Poison

Sneasel

Weavile

Use Razor Claw at night

Dark / Ice

snorunt

Glalie

level 42

Ice

SNORUNT

frolass

Use Dawn Stone on a female Snorunt

Ice / Ghost

Cranids

Rampards

level 30

rock

Shieldon

Bastiodon

level 30

Rock / Steel

Swinub

Piloswine

Level 33

Ice / Earth

Piloswine

mamoswine

Level up with learned Past Power

Ice / Earth

bergmite

Avalugg (Hisui)

level 37

Ice / Rock

snover

Abomasnow

level 40

Plant / Ice

Zorua (Hisui)

Zoroark (Hisui)

level 30

Normal / Phantom

rufflet

Braviary (Hisui)

level 54

Psychic / Flying

Riolu

Lucario

Level up with friendship to the maximum of day

Fight / Steel

