How to download the original version?

The tools that have made WhatsApp Plus highly popular among Internet users are those that allow “infidelity” between couples. In this note we will tell you how to download original version of the favorite instant messaging application of the infidels.

Although it is an APK of the original app WhatsAppthe truth is that the extra functions that this “pirate” version brings have made more and more users opt for this option over the official one. Goal.

If you want to download WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone, you must bear in mind that, first of all, because it is an unauthorized platform, in order to install it you must resort to web portals and not to electronic app stores, since they do not you can find it in these

Read more: How much will it cost? The WhatsApp app could no longer be free

Also, before installing the “Plus” version of WhatsApp, you will necessarily have to remove original appleaving no trace of it on your mobile device, so in addition to uninstalling it you must delete the file “Web.WhatsApp”in case it is in the Applications section.

In addition to this, in the Setting of your cell phone, you will have to go to Security and locate the option Unknown sourceswhich you must enable so that there is no problem in the download and installation process of WhatsApp Plus.

And, as mentioned almost at the beginning of this note, since you have to resort to web portals to download the “pirated” version of WhatsApp, you can run the risk of installing malware on your device, so it is best to do it from secure pages. .

Among the portals that offer the download of WhatsApp Plus safely are Softmany, AndroForever and APKUnlimited. Any of the above alternatives are reliable options to download the APK without running the risk of having a virus on your cell phone after installing it.

Read more: Android: How to connect to any WIFI network without knowing the password?

Once you have WhatsApp Plus installed on your cell phone, remember to make use of its special functions for infidels, such as putting a password in a certain chat, managing to hide conversations that your partner would not like to see and thus avoiding cyber conflicts.