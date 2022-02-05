How much money does Britney Spears have in the bank? The surprising figure that outrages his followers

Lyou last months from Britney Spears have been intense. Especially with the legal battle with his father for his custody. The singer can finally enjoy your fortune without yokes. The one that has earned in his career as an artist since a little over two decades ago he appeared by surprise in stardom.

Her father has controlled her fortune for the last 13 years until they have elucidated all the problems arising from this matter in court.

Well the winnings you can accumulate have been announced. The New York Times estimates that his fortune amounts to 60 million dollarsbut the well-known platform Celebrity Net Worth, calculates that he has more than 70 million in the bankand that if it had not been for the legal battle with which he has had to deal unfairly, this amount would be higher.

Because the salary that her lawyer Sam Ingham received was $520,000 a year, while the singer’s total expenses in 2019 were $438,000.

After that court ruling, Britney Spears can now manage her own money.

Britney also has for her mother…: another conflict

The singer has not lacked time to lash out at his mother, Lynnewhom he accuses of being an accomplice to the hell he lived through for more than a decade. “My father started guardianship 13 years ago, but what people don’t know is that my mother was the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back, she secretly ruined my life and yes, I point to her and Lau Taylor (CEO of Tri Star Sports) for that.”.