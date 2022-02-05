How does Cruz Azul return after the FIFA Date?

After the break for the FIFA Date, Cruz Azul will return to the activity of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, where he left his participation in the tournament as sub-leader of the General Table, but also returns with the novelty of new reinforcements such as Angel Romero, Luis Abram and Ivan Morales.

And although it is still too early to give forecasts, The Machine has made it clear that its restructuring is more serious than ever and the path to the title is being traced from now on, leaving behind the results of the Apertura 2021, where they could not rectify the crown.

The Blues currently have seven points, matching Puebla, but the poblanos are placed at the top due to the goal difference that is 6 to 5 of the capital. Also those led by Reynoso remain undefeated along with La Franja, the recent champion Atlas, Monterrey and his next rival, León.

.

The good news for Matchday 4 is that there is a good chance that the reinforcements Christian Tabó and Luis Abram can see their debut, because this Friday Tabó had activity on par with his teammates and Abram made the trip to the city of Leon.

When is the Lion vs. Blue Cross?

‘León will receive at the Nou Camp a Machine thirsty to whistle and get the top; The appointment will be next Monday, February 7 at 9:05 p.m. in what will be the last match of the Day.