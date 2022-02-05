He found out that Larcamón wants to go to El Tri and this player would return to the National Team

Nicolás Larcamón could make Chicharito return to the Mexican National Team.

February 04, 2022 5:36 p.m.

Gerardo Martino He is at serious risk of losing his position as technical director of El Tri after a disappointing performance in the three games of this last FIFA date despite the fact that he got 7 of the 9 points in dispute.

One of the candidates who is beginning to sound strong to take the position of Martino is the current coach of Puebla, Nicholas Larcamonwho has led La Franja to two leagues in the two tournaments he has led them.

Nicholas Larcamon He accepted in an interview for TUDN that he would be excited to become the technical director of the Mexican teamreason why one of the important players of the Tri now yes would think about returning.

Which player would return to El Tri with Larcamón as coach?

If Larcamon Tri’s bench arrives, Javier Hernandez I could wear the jersey again Selection. The relationship between Martino Y Chicharito It made the Galaxy striker not be called up to the National Team since 2019, which would now change with Larcamón at the helm.

