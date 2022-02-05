Has Kylie Jenner already had her baby? Her followers claim that she hides something from them

Every move of the sisters kardashian jenner is analyzed with a magnifying glass by a legion of fans, who for almost 15 years have followed his madness on television and now on his social networks, where Kyliethe least of them all, is the one with the most followers. It’s no surprise, then, that there are millions of people watching the birth of her second baby with Travis Scott, news that went around the world last September. Although the 24-year-old businesswoman never clarified how many weeks she was, much less the sex of the offspring, it seems that she has not needed it. Her followers assure that she has already given birth and tries to hide it.









– Kylie Jenner and the most tender pose with her second baby, with more than 8 million ‘likes’!

A baby shower luxury for a mysterious pregnancy

Although the official confirmation by the founder of kyliecosmetics came late in the fall, from early august It was rumored that she could be expecting her second child with the rapper, also the father of her first-born Stormi Webster. Since the summer, it has become increasingly difficult to find new clues as a result of Kylie’s partial absence on social networks, due to the controversial festival organized by her partner, in which more than a dozen people died. Between his tactics to hide pregnancy we found a lot of makeup content, close-ups, photoshoot ancient and poses that hide the belly area quite well. Another fact to keep in mind is that at the time of the big announcement, Jenner showed an incipient tummy of several monthswhich is why many of his followers point out as possible due date the month of January.









– Kylie Jenner finally reveals when she will launch her mysterious project ‘Kylie Baby’

A bottle and an unexpected flight

To dispel the rumors, although he has only managed to feed them, the star of reality show has shared pictures of your baby shower, which apparently took place in December. In them, Kylie boasts of her advanced gestation, a picture that does not correspond to the photographs published by herself to receive the new year, where she shows a less pronounced belly. “She probably already had her baby”; “We know that she was already born, show her now”; “These photos are months old”. These are some of the comments that flood the few posts that Jenner has published during this second pregnancy. Her most devoted fans have taken her investigative side to the extreme, resorting to the social profile of his personal assistant, Maguire Mundsen, looking for clues. There they found that this had traveled to Los Angeles from Dallaswhere he resides, last Tuesday, January 11.









– We discover more details of Kylie Jenner’s dressing room: a temple of shoes and bags!

Some optimists, however, claim that Jenner celebrated Christmas with her newborn. All because of a publication by Travis Barker, boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, in which a bottle full of milk adorned with a pink rubber is observed on the table in the family room. And it is not just any bottle but the exact model of the Comotomo brand that all the sisters have used with their respective children, more specifically the 5-ounce one, indicated for babies from 0 to 3 months.









Kylie ends the controversy

The truth is that, in the end, only Kylie could confirm or deny these hypotheses and put an end to the controversy surrounding the future. Baby Webster. This Saturday afternoon, the most mediatic sisters on television have celebrated a big party in honor of the fourth birthday of Stormi and her cousin Chicago, daughter of Kim and Kanye West, a themed event of Barbie dolls and LOL Surprise! ! in which the businesswoman It has been seen with a tight pink jumpsuit that has silenced any speculation. Although questions about the bottle and the anachronism of his publications remain, we assume that these will simply remain as unsolved mysteries.