Guillermo Ochoa faced Panamanians when defending Diego Lainez | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 15:56:50





Mexico’s victory over Panama left the spirits of the Central American players on fire, who did not hesitate to go looking for Diego Lainez to claim him for the action that was marked as a penalty by the Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton.

But what the canaleros did not count on was that a man with experience like William Ochoa would enter the remove to face them to defend the footballer from Betis.

In a video taken from the stands, the goalkeeper of the America coming to the rescue of Lainezmaking words with a member of the coaching staff of Panama.

The outbreak of anger reached such a degree that players from both teams had to calm the waters before it escalated, while Ochoa kept making gestures accusing of ‘talkers‘ to his rivals. At the end hugged Lainez when it was all over.

Guillermo Ochoa also gave something to talk about at the microphone, after throwing a dart against the former soccer players Oswaldo Sanchez Y Moses Munozwho had questioned the functioning of the Tricolor.

“Now it turns out that all the matches are easywinning away is easy for everyone and things are not like that, the people who work with you knowsometimes they forget what they lived here and how they spent it here,” he shot for TUDN.

​