GTA V and GTA Online will head to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in mid-March with all kinds of graphic improvements

Rockstar anticipated a few months ago that GTA V and GTA Online would make the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime this year and we already know exactly when the wait will be over. will be the next March, 15th when the successful fifth installment of the saga will go on sale in the current generation of consoles.

These new versions will boast graphical improvements with a resolution in 4K, an image speed of 60 fps, improvements in textures, in the draw distance, in animations and also in lighting by taking advantage of ray-tracing technology.

In addition, also will take advantage of the capabilities of these consoles to considerably reduce loading times, offer immersive 3D sound and in the case of the PS5 version it will use the features of the DualSense, such as its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. In short, a more than perfect excuse to travel to Los Santos.

Those who already own a copy on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to seamlessly transfer your game and characters to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and continue the advance from the same point. Even so, on the same day a stand-alone version of GTA Online which will be free for the first three months for those who have the Sony home console.

Improvements in GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

In fact, speaking of the online multiplayer of GTA V, the occasion will be used to include numerous improvements and functions. In this sense, the prologue of the main campaign can be skipped before accessing it, as well as a new tutorial will be added. Also, as soon as you start instant access to one of the four illicit businesses will be enabled: the biker club, executives, nightclub owners and arms dealer.

Along with this, new players will have a huge amount of money and a high-end vehicle So start off on the high end. And those who are members of the LS Car Meet will have the possibility to update five new vehicles and five existing vehicles to drive on the streets enjoying all the visual improvements of these new versions.