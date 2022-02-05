Google Chrome updates its logo for the first time in 8 years

The logo circle has been made larger and flatter as the shadows have been removed.

The Google Chrome web browser will update its logo for the first time in 8 years, reported this Thursday a designer of the company.

“We are refreshing the Chrome brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new logos will start appearing on your devices soon,” the Google employee wrote on his Twitter account.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. And it is! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

The circle of the logo has been made larger and flatter, since shadows have been removed. Also, the colors of the icon have become brighter “to align with Google’s more modern brand expression.”

Also, the designer indicated that decided to introduce a gradient, discovering that “an unpleasant color vibration” was created by placing “certain shades of green and red next to each other”.

Fun fact: we also found that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other created an unpleasant color vibration, so we introduced a very subtle gradient to the main icon to mitigate that, making the icon more accessible. pic.twitter.com/H26wQKRhp9 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

Google has adopted the logo to the different platforms to better match their aesthetics. Thus, in Windows 10 and 11, the icon has a smoother look, while for Mac the logo has been made slightly three-dimensional to more closely resemble Apple icons.

Not counting the latter, the Google Chrome icon has changed three times: in 2008, 2011 and 2014.